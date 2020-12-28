Durban based-drummer Riley G to kick off 2021 with virtual concert

South African drummer, composer, producer, teacher, keyboardist and audio engineer, real name Riley Giandhari is gearing up for his first virtual concert in the new year. The concert available for streaming from Tuesday, January 5. Commenting on the show, Giandhari says: "The music I am playing is from my time as a jazz student at the University of KwaZulu Natal. “I thought it would be fitting to celebrate this time, as it was one of my favourite times as a composer." The muso started playing the drums at the age of three and was mainly inspired by his father Pravin Giandhari, a professional drummer.

Giandhari is currently a session drummer who records and performs with various musicians and artists.

He has performed with artists such as Hugh Masekela, Neil Gonsalves, Brian Simpson, Mike Del Ferro and Raphael Clarkson.

He also teaches drums at Kearsney College and gives private lessons in drums, keyboard, and music theory.

Giandhari’s band consists of Sanele Phakathi on piano, Zibusiso Makhathini on keyboards, and Freeman Gumede on bass guitar.

Some of his noticeable performances include the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz Festival, the Oslo Jazz Festival, Cape Town International Jazz Festival, and Zakifo Music Festival.

In 2018, he won two awards at the SAMRO Overseas Scholarship for Composers Competition.

The 2020 Mzansi Jazz Awards nominated Riley G for Best Male Jazz Artist.

His debut album titled "Riley G – A Groove for the Nation" was nominated for Best Contemporary Jazz Album.

Giandharinis set to release his sophomore album “The Riley G Collective - Joseph's Mind” in early 2021.

Tickets R30 and available at National Arts Festival..