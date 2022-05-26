Durban FilmMart 2022 focuses on the ever-shifting evolution within the industry

Africa’s premier film industry event, the Durban FilmMart (DFM), kicks off in July under the theme: “Revolution/Evolution – Changing the Narrative”. The 13th edition will be a hybrid event with a virtual, as well as an in-person, three day industry event, from July 22 - 31.

Magdalene Reddy, general manager of the Durban FilmMart Institute, says the event is taking the next step in delivering an in-depth and dynamic programme, to the widest possible film community, by hosting it both online and physically. “Returning part of the DFM industry programme to the physical space will give filmmakers the opportunity for tangible networking and direct engagements, which we trust will light the spark for new collaborative film ideas and processes,” said Reddy. The programme will focus on the ever-shifting evolution within the industry, the game changers working to bring inclusivity and access to all levels of filmmakers, and the new spaces driving content creation.

“With African and the African Diaspora interests as the core of the industry programme, mainstream film professionals, established independents, emerging and alternative filmmakers, who continue to shape new directions with their work, will present masterclasses, panel discussions and hangout sessions,” she said. This year’s virtual DFM programme will include 40 projects in development, participating in the Pitch and Finance Forum. The programme will also include the DFM Content Shop, presenting a curated digital catalogue of African projects ready for sale.

Things to look forward to at the DFM include: “DFM Conversations”, which is a series of keynote talks, with leading content producers working in or with Africa. “Durban Does Docs” looks at documentary film directors, organisations, and initiatives present on the creative documentary filmmaking process.

“Talent Durban Talks” sees directors from the continent highlight their storytelling journeys. “[email protected]” features engagements with the growing influence of animation on the continent. “Content Shop: New Pathways and Co-production Corner” looks at digital opportunities in the areas of sales, distribution, and festival strategy.

