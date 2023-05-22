Durban FilmMart 2023 celebrates diversity in African film industry

The Durban FilmMart (DFM) returns to the city of eThekwini this winter, to celebrate Africa’s rich and diverse film industry.
Themed the “African Constellations”, the 14th annual Durban FilmMart runs from July 21 – 24.
The four-day event aims to celebrate the current film industry champions and future leaders of film industry initiatives.
Inspired by the constellations in the sky, DFM will highlight each film project as a world of its own.
In a press statement shared with IOL Entertainment, Magdalene Reddy, general manager of the Durban FilmMart Institute, said the DFM team is ready to welcome film enthusiasts and industry pioneers from across the globe back to the city of Durban.
“This year, DFM will blaze a trail for in-person networking and collaboration in the African film industry, bridging the gap between creativity and connectivity,” Reddy said.
“The extensive programme aims to reach and unite seasoned and emerging film professionals and the broader film community, which we believe will ignite the spark for new film concepts and great ideas to push the film industry into new dimensions of film-making.”
With African and African Diaspora interests as its centre, the 14th DFM industry programme will feature 20 live-action and eight animation projects in development in the Pitch and Finance Forum.
The programme includes masterclasses, panel discussions and round tables under the following streams; DFM Conversations and Masterclasses, Durban Does Docs, [email protected], Talking Cents and SA in Focus.
The Durban FilmMart Institute’s values of inclusivity, diversity and accessibility are reflected in the various sessions offered, including those on “Women in Film”, “Economically Marginalized Communities”, “Queer Representation”, “Africa in the Diaspora”, “Relationships Between the Global South and Global North” and “South to South Partnerships”.
For more information, visit the DFM website. Early bird registration is open until June 30.