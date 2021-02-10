Durban FilmMart Institute Announces Dates for 2021 Durban FilmMart

The Durban FilmMart Institute has announced that the 12th Durban FilmMart (DFM) which will take place virtually from 16 to 25 July 2021, with its call for submissions of film projects in development closing on 21 February.

“Given that there is no absolute clarity on what the global situation will be with the Covid-19 pandemic in the foreseeable future, the DFM Institute board has taken a decision to implement a virtual DFM for 2021 following on the success of the 2020 DFM,” said Magdalene Reddy, acting General Manager of the Durban FilmMart Institute.

“As much as we would love to work, network and engage with filmmakers in a physical format, we need to proceed with some level of caution in continuing to service our mandate of developing African film content, and ensuring everyone’s safety whilst doing so.”

Key to the DFM is the bringing together of filmmakers with thought leaders, film funders, festival programmers, agents, buyers, and distributors to get down to the business of making films.

Included in this are the internationally regarded finance and pitching forum which, in 2020, saw 80 film projects in development connect with possible markets and partners and funders.