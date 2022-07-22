Durban International Film Festival celebrates red carpet opening with screening of ‘1960’, an ‘ode’ to 60’s style music

The Durban International Film Festival officially opened at the CineCentre Suncoast and virtually, on July 21 with the screening of the film “1960”. This year the festival presents a hybrid programme of close to 200 feature films, documentaries and short films alongside an exciting community and student programme: Isiphethu.

Story continues below Advertisement

In front of a packed house and with much excitement about being back in the cinema, writer and composer Bruce Retief, directors Michael Mutombo and King Shaft, and cast members Zandile Madliwa and Sanda Shandu were in attendance to present their work to the audience. Retief who is first and foremost a musician, created “1960” as an ode to his love for 60s style music. It tells the story of a retired singer, Lindi, whose past is bought back to life after the remains of an apartheid-era policeman, Constable Kobus Bernard, are discovered 60 years after he went missing.

She is determined to help with the investigation, revealing to Detective Warrant Officer Kuda Maseko the circumstances surrounding his disappearance in 1960. But how much does she know and what is she holding back? The story switches from past to present as it unfolds. During the course of the festival 21 live screenings will be hosted at Suncoast, with the closing film, “You’re My Favourite Place”, screening on July 29.

Story continues below Advertisement

This is the fifth feature film by one South Africa’s most acclaimed directors, Jahmil X.T. Qubeka. The film is a vastly different canvas from Qubeka’s previous work as he refers to it as, “a merging of his past struggle to come to terms with himself in a viciously unfair society with the struggles facing young black bodies in South Africa today”. From today until Saturday, July 30, the festival’s virtual edition, which includes the opening and closing films will be screened on durbanfilmfest.com.

Story continues below Advertisement