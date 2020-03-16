Durban Tops at Spar Wine Show is postponed
Following President Ramaphosa’s “National State of Disaster” declaration around COVID 19 the TOPS at SPAR Wine Show and TOPS at SPAR is sad to announce the
postponement of the Durban event due to take place 7-9 May at Suncoast Casino.
Managing Director Andrew Douglas said “Although there is no confirmed date for the relaxing of the mass gatherings ban exercised by government to combat the spread
of COVID 19 we can assume that in all likelihood the ban will extend over or at the very least, seriously disrupt our Durban event. As such we have made the decision
to postpone our Durban event with immediate effect and are currently investigating potential new dates and/or venues.”
Douglas goes on to say ”We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused to our exhibitors and attendees and we look forward to normal service resuming as soon as
possible. We thank you for your continued support”.
Destinations and dates for the remaining TOPS at SPAR Wine Show and TOPS at SPAR shows in 2020 are as follow:
- Joburg from June 4 to 6;
- Cape Town from July 9 to 11;
- Port Elizabeth from July 30 to August 1;
- Pretoria from October 1 to 3;
- East London from November 5 to 7;
- Nelspruit from November 26 to 28.
The public hotline for the Coronavirus in South Africa is 0800-029-999. Please use this hotline if you display any signs of infection.
All enquiries can be directed to Debbie Combrink by calling 021 824 3132 or email [email protected]