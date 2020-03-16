Durban Tops at Spar Wine Show is postponed

Following President Ramaphosa’s “National State of Disaster” declaration around COVID 19 the TOPS at SPAR Wine Show and TOPS at SPAR is sad to announce the

postponement of the Durban event due to take place 7-9 May at Suncoast Casino.

Managing Director Andrew Douglas said “Although there is no confirmed date for the relaxing of the mass gatherings ban exercised by government to combat the spread

of COVID 19 we can assume that in all likelihood the ban will extend over or at the very least, seriously disrupt our Durban event. As such we have made the decision

to postpone our Durban event with immediate effect and are currently investigating potential new dates and/or venues.”

Douglas goes on to say ”We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused to our exhibitors and attendees and we look forward to normal service resuming as soon as

possible. We thank you for your continued support”.

Destinations and dates for the remaining TOPS at SPAR Wine Show and TOPS at SPAR shows in 2020 are as follow: