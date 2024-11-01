Experience the joy of music at KZN Philharmonic's World Symphony Spring Season

Women are in the spotlight for the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra World Symphony Spring Season. The second of three concerts takes place on Thursday, November 7, at the Playhouse.

A carefully curated selection of pieces have been chosen for the season, all with the purpose of putting a musical spring in your step. It features works by Ludwig van Beethoven, Joseph Haydn, Frédéric Chopin, Alexander Borodin and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, among other composers. The second concert also sees the award-winning Rebecca Tong as the conductor. Tong is the resident conductor of the Jakarta Simfonia Orchestra and the artistic director and music director of Ensemble Kontemporer.

The programme will open with Borodin’s, “In the Steppes of Central Asia”, a symphonic poem composed in 1880 and dedicated to acclaimed Hungarian composer, Franz Liszt. Rebecca Tong will conduct the second concert of the season. Picture: Instagram. The centre piece is “Scottish Fantasy”, Op.46, a composition for violin and orchestra by Bruch which showcases South Korean violinist, Soyoung Yoon. The evening closes with Dvorák Symphony No.5, Op.76, F Major, which is known for its specific Bohemian sound.

Bongani Tembe, the CEO and artistic director of the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra said: “We are delighted to present such a joyous close to our World Symphony Season musical year and I am extremely grateful to our KZN Philharmonic musicians and staff for working so hard to present such a dramatic and memorable final season. “This year we look back on some remarkable public symphony concerts, always being dovetailed by the education, development and outreach work which the Orchestra does all year long. “It has also been affirming to see that women conductors have become so mainstream. We are proud of the diversity of our conductors and soloists in our seasons this year, reminding us of the global accessibility of fine music to men and women the world over.”

For those who prefer not to self-drive to concerts, Park and Ride buses will run from Caister Lodge in Berea, Westville Senior Primary School, St Agnes Church in Kloof and Grace Family Church in uMhlanga. Bus tickets are available through Quicket and subscribers can book through the KZNPO offices. Where: The Playhouse Opera Theatre. When: Thursday, November 7, at 7pm.

Cost: tickets are available from R113 and can be purchased through Quicket. For more information, call 031-369 9438, email [email protected] or visit www.kznphil.org.za. Fruit cups are now available from the I heart Market’s Wicked Waffle & Wicked Grills. Picture: Instagram. I heart Market This month’s I heart Market promises to be full of fun and flair and a great precursor to the ubiquitous festive season shopping.

It provides a wide range of hand-crafted treasures, including organic skincare products, one-of-a-kind artwork, stylish items, home décor, fresh flowers, children's toys, jewellery and much more. This gives you the chance to choose the ideal festive presents well ahead of time. They can also shop for the hottest summer essentials. Market manager Tanith Molliere invites Durbanites to join the shop local movement and to experience the incredible difference it makes to the city’s small creative businesses.

“There is a delightful saying, ‘When you buy from a small business, someone does a happy dance’, and it couldn’t be more true. Every rand spent keeps our creative economy thriving, supporting passionate artists and makers.” The market offers a retail experience for the whole family. While adults browse, children can enjoy a fun, supervised play area. There is also a variety of artisanal food and refreshment stalls, including a new and popular addition - a gin bar with vibrant new flavours.

Where: Northlands Primary School in Durban North. When: Saturday, November 2, from 9am to 2pm. Cost: entry is free.

Melvin Peters. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA) Jazz at St Elizabeth St Elizabeth’s in Westville will be hosting a jazz concert featuring the Melvin Peters Quartet and other guest artists. Patrons are encouraged to bring along their picnic baskets and drinks. The coffee shop will also be open.