Explore the Valley of 1000 Hills: a family-friendly steam train adventure

If you’re searching for a memorable family outing with a touch of nostalgia, look no further than the enchanting steam train ride through the picturesque Valley of 1000 Hills. The adventure begins at the historical Inchanga Railway Station, where the steam engine departs for a scenic 75-minute trip.

As the train rolls along KwaZulu-Natal's hills, you’ll be treated to breathtaking views that seem straight out of a postcard. One of the highlights of the journey includes passing through one of South Africa's oldest operating tunnels, providing a sense of wonder as the steam puffs through the darkened passage. While soaking in the stunning scenery, the train will meander all the way to Botha’s Hill before turning back towards Inchanga, allowing families to savour the sights and sounds of this tranquil rural landscape.

It's a perfect way to disconnect from the hustle and bustle of daily life and immerse yourself in the beauty of nature. For those eager to make the most of their visit, the Inchanga Station Craft Market awaits. This vibrant market, stationed near the railway, offers an array of local treasures for sale, including crafts and delectable food options.

History enthusiasts can stop by the Inchanga Railway Museum, located in the Old Station Master's House, where they can delve into the rich heritage of South African railroads and explore fascinating exhibits. There is also the Modeller's Shed, where children can meet beloved characters from “Thomas & Friends. Pack a picnic, grab your camera and prepare for an enchanting journey through the Valley of 1000 Hills.

Visitors are advised to bring cash or use Zapper for purchases as there are no card facilities or ATMs at the site. Where: The Inchanga Railway Station. When: Sunday, November 24, at 9am, 11am, 1.30pm and 3.30pm.

Cost: Tickets start from 150. To book, visit www.umgenisteamrailway.com. The Ndlovu Youth Choir. Picture: Instagram. Ndlovu Youth Choir in Concert The vibrant Ndlovu Youth Choir, one of South Africa's most talented and vibrant musical ensembles, is set to make an unforgettable debut at the Playhouse this weekend.

This two-day event promises to be a feast for the senses, combining the choir's dazzling vocal artistry and intricate choreography. Known for their captivating performances that blend traditional African music with contemporary styles, the choir has garnered international acclaim and captivated audiences around the globe. Their most recent performance was at the 2024 Earth Shot Prize Awards held in Cape Town where they performed for Prince William and other esteemed guests.

Cost: Tickets range from R245 to R445 and can be purchased through Webtickets. Dancers Michelle Rosewall and Rondean Hughes. Picture: Val Adamson. Flatfoot Access Festival As South Africa's National Disability Rights Awareness Month unfolds, the Flatfoot Dance Company is ready to make a splash with its third annual Flatfoot Access Festival, in partnership with Stable Theatre.

Taking place from November 25 to 30, the week-long festival will feature workshops, panel discussions, and spectacular performances that highlight its commitment to inclusivity and artistic exploration. Festival highlights include, “Time Spent …” performed by Flatfoot’s Downie Dance Company and “Songs of the Soul” by Flatfoot Access Panthers. As the festival approaches, festival-goers are invited to immerse themselves in a vibrant blend of creativity and dialogue, reflecting on the crucial themes of disability rights and artistic expression.

Whether you're an avid dance enthusiast or simply curious about the nuanced interplay between dance and disability, the Flatfoot Access Festival promises an enriching experience for all. Where: The Stable Theatre. When: November 25 to 30.

Cost: Tickets are R80 and can be purchased through Computicket. The Stable Theatre is wheelchair-friendly venue. iThemba Shop of Hope The iThemba Shop of Hope is all set to draw crowds of bargain hunters and treasure seekers who are eager to discover a plethora of pre-loved goods.

The market features an impressive range of offerings, from vintage clothing and quirky décor to select collectibles and expertly crafted jewellery. From seasoned thrifters to curious newcomers, there is something for everyone. Visitors can also enjoy a hot beverage, paired with decadent cakes that will satisfy any sweet tooth.