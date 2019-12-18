Catch one of two performances of "A Christmas Celebration" at The Playhouse Theatre this weekend. Picture: Supplied

Durban’s Playhouse Theatre is bringing Christmas cheer to town. Directed by Ralph Lawson, “A Christmas Celebration” is the perfect way to start the silly season. 

This year’s version of the ever-popular production features a diverse line-up of artists accompanied by the KZN Philarmonic Orchestra under the baton of Lykele Temmingh. 

As usual, the slick, tinselly treat will showcase an extravaganza of song and dance highlighting favourite carols, gospel greats and a collection of classic Christmas songs – all performed by The Playhouse Chorale and Durban's darling singer, pianist and musical director, Shelly McLean, opera singer and voice trainer, Wayne Mkhize, actor, singer and dancer, Audrey Poo and versatile performer, Joel Zuma.

Also adding to the fun will be performances by the versatile and vibrant dancers of Phakama Dance Theatre.

This show is for the whole family and will leave you feeling festive and in the Christmas spirit.

With two performances only, on December 21 and 22 at 7.30pm and 2pm respectively, the slick, tinselly treat has in the passed year impressed many during the Easter Sunday staging of Handel’s Messiah.

A Christmas Celebration comes amongst the highlights of the Durban arts body’s jam-packed Christmas season programme which included a sumptuous ballet, a comedy show, a new musical-comedy penned by Clinton Marius, a wildlife-themed Gcina Mhlophe production for the young and a must-see jazz concert, set to take on December 20. 

Tickets for A Christmas Celebration cost R120 and R150. 

They can be bought at the Playhouse box-office on phone 031 3699 596/40, or online and at Pick ‘n Pay outlets via WebTickets.