Catch one of two performances of "A Christmas Celebration" at The Playhouse Theatre this weekend. Picture: Supplied

Durban’s Playhouse Theatre is bringing Christmas cheer to town. Directed by Ralph Lawson, “A Christmas Celebration” is the perfect way to start the silly season. This year’s version of the ever-popular production features a diverse line-up of artists accompanied by the KZN Philarmonic Orchestra under the baton of Lykele Temmingh.

As usual, the slick, tinselly treat will showcase an extravaganza of song and dance highlighting favourite carols, gospel greats and a collection of classic Christmas songs – all performed by The Playhouse Chorale and Durban's darling singer, pianist and musical director, Shelly McLean, opera singer and voice trainer, Wayne Mkhize, actor, singer and dancer, Audrey Poo and versatile performer, Joel Zuma.

Also adding to the fun will be performances by the versatile and vibrant dancers of Phakama Dance Theatre.

This show is for the whole family and will leave you feeling festive and in the Christmas spirit.