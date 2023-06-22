Flatfoot Dance Company paves the way for artists with disabilities to realise their dream

The Flatfoot Dance Company are hosting dance workshops aimed at artists with intellectual and physical disabilities. The open access space is an initiative run by the dance company and caters for adults over 16 years old. It is currently on until June 23. The Flatfoot Dance Company is a Durban-based contemporary dance company.

The workshops are aimed at opening the company to people who want to join the group so if you’ve felt that your disability is what keeps you from becoming a dancer, then the crew are appealing to you to come out and try your hand, feet or wheels at getting your chance on the dance floor. The workshops are divided into different time frames to accommodate the needs of the persons based on their disability. They kicked off their first workshop on this week, aimed at dancers living with intellectual disabilities, and specifically to continue with Flatfoot’s seven-year programme of working with dancers with Down Syndrome.

The workshop, which started on June 22 and ends on June 23 runs from 2pm – 4.30pm and dancers must be free for both sessions. These two joint workshops on both days are aimed at dancers with physical disabilities, and dancers who are wheelchair users are definitely encouraged. To book your spot for the workshops, email [email protected] and specify which workshop you want to attend. Hollywood Kings Park at The Sharks Business Centre in Kings Park will be the host venue for the workshops.

"That’s Life“ Durban comedian Jeremiah Gounden presents “That’s Life”. The one man comedy special is on the back of his return from his European comedy tour last year. Gounden said the show will unpack chunks of his personal life and other hard hitting topics that people face on a daily basis.

His on point accents and impersonations bring a unique side and will leave audiences in stitches.Gounden has previously performed with many big hitters in Mzansi and international comedy. His opening acts on the night are a combination of Durban talent including crump and freestyle champion;Ink Drop, are among the list alongside Soul/House and R&B singer Mveh. Gouden said the show is set to take its South African tour after this performance.

Where: The BAT Centre, Esplanade, Durban. When: July 1. Cost: R190 via Ticketpro.

“Winnie the Pooh” KickstArt presents “Winnie the Pooh” over the July school holidays - a colourful and faithful adaptation of AA Milne’s classic children’s story The production features KickstArt regulars playing the much-loved characters with Blessing Xaba as Pooh, Iain Robinson as Eeyore, Lyle Buxton as Owl, Amahle Tembe as Piglet, Roland Perold as Rabbit, Keryn Scott as Kanga and Micah Stojakovic as Tigger.

The fresh faced young actors include Botshela Monyele and Kanyi Monyele as Rabbit, Cassidy Hartman and Olivia Snell as Squirrel, Daniel Radford and Zian Brink as Christopher Robin, Khayone Moyikwa as Alexander Beetle and Arya Jugernath as Roo. Where: Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre. When: Until July 16.

Cost: R150 - R290 via Computicket. Ride the steam train Take the family on a fun yet cheap holiday train ride on the vintage steam trains through the rolling 1000 Hills.

Wesley, the vintage loco, is back on track and rearing to go - after a maintenance and service period. The Inchanga Craft Market will be in full swing with dozens of stalls offering family-friendly locally-sourced fare. For the active and hungry, there is a food garden offering a range of light meals and snacks, a play area and picnic site.

The Inchanga Railway Museum will be open for tours and the model railway, “Thomas & Friends”, will be operational in the Modeller’s hut. Where: Inchanga Station is at 1 Station Road. When: June 24 and 25.