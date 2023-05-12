Forget the usual gown and slipper, give mom a shopping spree instead this Mother’s Day

This weekend is all about spoiling mom and what better way to do so than to take her shopping! And the “Sibaya Mother’s Day Shopping Festival”, which is on until May 14 at the Sun Park, Sibaya Casino, is just the place to start.

The festival aims to be a fun day out with mom that includes good entertainment and hospitality while shopping for the perfect gift for her. Forget the usual fluffy winter slippers and fleece gown and go for something unique. From personal care products to vacation packages or something in between, the festival has you covered. Join the excitement and entertainment, which includes live music and competitions too.

With there being plenty of activities for all ages, you'll be able to create lasting memories with your loved ones. Tickets cost R50 via TicketPro and moms, step-moms and grandmothers enter for free. It’s all going down at the SunPark, Sibaya Casino, 1 Sibaya Drive, Umhlanga Rocks, Durban. Albino Mbie. Picture: Supplied “Mozambican Jazz with Albino Mbie”

Experience the power of “Mozambican Jazz with Albino Mbie” as he takes audience on a musical journey. A world-renowned musician, guitarist, composer and producer, Mbie is proud to announce his upcoming performances in Durban on May 17 and 19. His music combines rhythmic patterns and musical concepts that blends marrabenta rhythm and chopi music with Afro-pop to create a unique Mozambican jazz sound.

Mbie will be joined by Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane on keys, Qhubekani Mthethwa on bass guitar and Riley G on drums. Where: Centre For The Jazz and Popular Music UKZN, Howard College on May 17 and Alliance Française de Durban on May 19. Cost: General entry is R100, pensioners pay R70 and students pay R40. Bookings are essential, email [email protected] or visit Webtickets.

“Things We Hide from the Light” Celebrating a monumental 20 years as eThekwini’s most prolific and awarded dance company, Flatfoot Dance Company honours this milestone with a special season of new contemporary dance called “Things We Hide from the Light”. Returning to the Sneddon Theatre where the company offered its first season in 2003 – Flatfoot, fearlessly led by founder and artistic director, Lliane Loots, has crafted this intoxicating new work that honours past legacies, current directions, and future imaginings.

Through this production Flatfoot offers its inimitable serious and deeply personal dance-making – a style of working that has seen the company for over 20 years invited to perform on countless international stages. Where: Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre. When: May 19 - 21.

Cost: Tickets are R100 (learners, students and pensioners pay R80) via Computicket. “KZN Youth Orchestra Mother’s Day Concert” The KZN Youth Orchestra will be performing at the Botanic Gardens Amphitheatre on Mother’s Day.

The orchestra consist of 70 young musicians from all around KZN. The hour long concert will be packed with music from different genres making it an excellent family experience. Included in the programme are such pieces like “Arabian Nights”, “Pirates of the Caribbean” and jazz and rock items including “As it was” and the ever popular “Sway”.

Packing a picnic basket and support the youngsters and be enthralled by their orchestral delights. Where: Durban Botanic Gardens Amphitheatre. When: May 14 at 11am.