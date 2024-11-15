From live performances to an enchanting stage production, Durbanites are spoilt for choice

Multi award-winning artist, composer, arranger and producer, Mandisi Dyantyis and his band will be performing two shows only at the Playhouse. The artist, who fuses jazz with western classical and African indigenous music, is one of South Africa’s leading musicians.

He recently played to sold-out crowds at the Artscape Opera House, The South African State Theatre, The Guy Butler Theatre, The Market Theatre and Emperors Palace. Multi award-winning artist, composer, arranger and producer, Mandisi Dyantyis. Picture: Instagram. During his live concert in Durban, he will be performing some of his older compositions from his albums, “Somandla” and “Cwaka”, as well as showcasing some brand new material that has never been heard before. The band comprises Dyantyis on vocals and trumpet, Sisonke Xonti on saxophone, Lonwabo Mafani on piano, Kevin Gibson on drums and Steve De Sousa on double bass.

Siyabonga Kawana and Khonco Twala will support Dyantyis on backing vocals. Where: The Playhouse Opera Theatre. When: Saturday, November 16, and Sunday, November 17.

Cost: Tickets cost R400 and are available through Webtickets. Students of the the Melissa Renou Academy of Dance will showcase their dance skills with the performance of “Aladdin”. Picture: Supplied. “Aladdin” The stage is set and the curtains are ready to rise as the Melissa Renou Academy of Dance invites audiences on an enchanting journey through the mystical streets of Agrabah.

The dance production, “Aladdin”, promises to bring the exciting adventures of its adored character to life with vivid storytelling and enthralling choreography. This production showcases the exceptional training and dedication of dance academy. Under the artistic direction of Renou, each element of the show is designed to immerse theatregoers in the stunning visuals of Agrabah.

The show offers an engaging classical dance styles. Not only does it aim to entertain but it also seeks to inspire a love for the performing arts, fostering creativity and appreciation among audiences of all ages. Renou said: “Every two years we do a dance production, so this year we are doing ‘Aladdin’. It’s mainly a ballet production and it showcases dancers from the ages of 3 to 17.

“I have altered the story ever so slightly just to make it fit. Each group consist of different character and the seniors are my lead performers. “They also have a little bit of mime and acting to tell the story. We’re hoping that we are going to receive a lot of support from the public.” Where: The Playhouse Drama Theatre.

When: Saturday, November 16, at 1pm and 4pm. Cost: Tickets cost R170 and are available through Webtickets. Pinky Mothie with TDV Ricky Vani at the 2023 awards ceremony. Picture: Supplied. The National Influential Men & Artes Award 2024

South Africa’s leading men and top artists will be honoured at the upcoming Influential Men & Artes Awards. The red-carpet ceremony will honour the best of the best and recognise the top 30 influential men for their leadership and impact across various industries, acknowledging their significant achievements and contributions to society, and the top 50 entertainment artists of 2024. This segment celebrates the artistic excellence of entertainers and artists who have made waves in the music, film and the creative arts sectors.

Where: The iZulu Theatre at Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom. When: Saturday, November 16. Cost: Tickets range from R100 to R500 and are available through Ticketpro. Babies and children on laps are permitted free of charge.

Jessica Krish, founder of the Jessica Krish School of Performing Arts School. Picture: Supplied. “East meets West” The Jessica Krish School of Performing Arts is preparing to host its annual dance and drama show titled, “East meets West”. Over 100 students will take the stage in colourful costumes as they dance to popular Bollywood and hip hop songs.

They will also showcase their versatility through mini-acting skits, highlighting the best of both eastern and western artistic traditions. Where: iZulu Theatre at Sibaya Casino & Entertainment Kingdom. When: Sunday, November 24, at 2.30pm.

Cost: Tickets start from R120 and can be purchased at the door. Catch the last two “Retro Fest” shows this weekend. Picture: Supplied. “Retro-Fest” Theatre lovers and music enthusiasts in Durban have their final opportunity to take a nostalgic journey back in time with the riotous show, “Retro-Fest”.

This vibrant tribute show, hosted by theatre veterans Lisa Bobbert and Aaron McIlroy, alongside the dynamic husband-and-wife duo Liam and Jane Magner of Veranda Panda, promises an unforgettable blend of music and comedy that will warm your heart and leave you in stitches. “Retro Fest” cleverly re-invents and adapts beloved elements of the festival circuit from yesteryear, delivering a nostalgic celebration reminiscent of the days when vinyl ruled and cassettes ruled the airwaves. Lisa Bobbert and Jane Magner. Picture: Supplied. Theatregoers can look forward cover songs from legendary artists such as Kate Bush, eVoid, Yazoo, The Eagles, The Bangles, Boney M, Jennifer Rush, Eurythmics, Freddie Mercury, Queen and ABBA.

Don’t miss this chance to relive the magic of music and laughter, a perfect way to usher in the silly season. Where: The Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre at the University of KwaZulu Natal. When: Runs until Sunday, November 17.