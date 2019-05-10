South Africa -Durban - 09 May 2019 - Andrew Douglas, owner at tops at Spar show and Mike Dowsley, general manager at Suncoast posing wine wine glasses for the opening night for the wine show Picture: Doctor Ngcobo/African News Agency(ANA)

The Fixer's People have different relationships with wine. Some, like





But they all have one thing in common, I'd like to think: learning more about wine.





And that's exactly what is happening at the The TOPS at SPAR Wine Show happening at the Suncoast Casino, Hotels and Entertainment Globe until Saturday, May 11.





It's the biggest travelling wine show in the country and has the best wineries sharing more information about wine with lovers of the beverage.





The show began on Thursday evening and the turn out was impressive. The venue was packed and there were queues upon queues of people at each wine stand, either purchasing wine or getting more information about the beverage.





Others were fixated on wine labels, with two ladies remarking that they are purchasing some of the wines simply because they love the labels.





"They will make for great decor items in my home," one of them said.





Cheers: Wine tasting at the Tops at Spar Wine Show presented by The Independent on Saturday

It wasn't just wine- there were gin stands, biltong, iQos and cheese retailers.





One tip we have for those going- make sure you have some water with you because you will get giddy with excitement after having your wine.





There are also food stalls outside the venue, making sure you don't drink on an empty stomach. Responsible drinking is important and we urge those going to either use e-hailing services, or make alternative plans to get home.





About The Wine Show This year’s show will deliver more than ever before – with an amazing line-up of well-known and as-yet-undiscovered gems from the world-renowned Cape winelands for tasting and buying, entertainment at every turn, interactive edutainment in our popular wine theatres, as well as many other crowd-pleasing attractions such as the ‘Search for a Super Taster’ South African Wine Tasting Championships, Wine Label Design Awards presented by Rotolabel, shopping, networking opportunities with wine fundis, and more. After Durban, the WINEderland Tour moves on to Johannesburg from 6 to 8 June, Cape Town from 11 to 13 July, Port Elizabeth from 25 to 27 July, Pretoria from 3 to 5 October, East London from 7 to 9 November, ending off in Nelspruit from 28 to 30 November. Read more about the TOPS at SPAR Wine Show here.

Olivia Pope, have a bottle every evening, while others prefer a glass while having dinner.