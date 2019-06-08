The Whisky and Gin Live celebration is here! Supplied

If you enjoy a dram of gin or whisky, then you'll be glad to know that the Whisky and Gin Live Celebration is coming to Durban next weekend. Speaking to Whisky Live Chief Executive Officer, Ken Varejes said they have adopted, and changed the event from just what was just Whisky Live to Whisky and Gin Live, merely adapting to the changing times.

Varejes said the main aim of the event is to introduce discerning whisky and gin lovers to a new varieties and teachings about their favourite drinks, and potential favourites.

"The Whisky and Gin Live celebration is different for the fact that it has been around for so many years, and has a loyal and passionate following with the understanding that we are linked to an international company called Whisky Live that allows whiskies that we do not get in South Africa to come through, and also get us international feedback and information that otherwise would not be available. So in essence allowing for feedback knowledge and accessibility to great whiskies,'' he said.

The Glenlivet will be part of the celebration.

Whiskies and gin that will be on offer include, Haig Club, The Single Malts, The Blended Malts, Tanqueray, Beefeater gin, Cape Town gin, Hendrick’s Gin, Blackrose gin and more.

You can also come in an empty stomach as there will be cheese boards, butter chicken and rice, Greek lamb and burger with chops, veggie bruschetta, and more served at the event.

Varejes said they are so passionate about what they do that they have developed a worldwide whisky app called, Whizzky that allows a person to just scan a bottle on their cell phone and it gives all the details about the whisky in question.

The Whisky and Gin Live celebration will be taking place at The Globe at Suncoast starting from the 13th to the 15th of June from 6pm until 10pm each night.

Tickets are R250 online and R280 at the door.