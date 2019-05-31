"High School Musical" cast. Picture: Supplied

If you enjoyed watching the Disney movie, "High School Music," then the theatre production under the direction of Nick Jourdan is one not to be missed. "High School Musical" is coming to the Durban Playhouse from June 18 to 23. The production enjoyed sell-out performances in Johannesburg recently.

“The musical production is a fun, teenage love story featuring basketball “jock” Troy Bolton and “brainiac” Gabriella Montez who meet on vacation at a ski resort while singing in a karaoke competition. When the two end up at the same High School, they must navigate the expectations of their friends, teachers and parents while exploring their love of singing, and each other,” said director, Jourdan who celebrates his 37th production.

The pair go on to compete against thespian stalwarts and leads of the drama club, Sharpay and Ryan.

“The young cast and crew of High School Musical boast a superior level of talent and deliver a ball-bouncing, toe-tapping, heart-warming performance that will entertain audiences of all ages,” said Jourdan.

Leading the production is Shannon Howard who plays Gabriella Montez and Joshua Randall as Troy Bolton, along with others.

Jourdan has in the past put up productions like "The Adams Family," "Spamalot" and last year’s smash-hit show "Sister Act" to the Playhouse Theatre.

“Don’t miss this feel-good experience and the chance to support this cast who have worked long and tirelessly to bring Durban audiences a professional and delightful show,” he said.

* High School Musical takes place from June 18 to 23 at the Durban Playhouse Theatre. Tickets are available at Computicket and range from R60 to R115.