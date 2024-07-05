How to survive the HollywoodBets Durban July, while looking and feeling fabulous

One of the biggest weekends in South African entertainment is finally here. The HollywoodBets Durban July has horse racing fanatics, and lifestyle and entertainment lovers all flocking down to Durban. One would think that all the fun takes place on Saturday, July 6, but that is hardly the case with events starting as early as Thursday. Nothing like a pre-pre party to set the mood.

As many will be travelling into the province from far and wide, we advise that one have all their ducks in order and not find themselves calling friends and relatives at the last minute to bail them out of any sticky situation. The last thing we want to see is a post on X about someone being stranded in Durban. Please make sure your blesser books you a return flight ticket. We can’t teach the basics every year. By now if you are attending the HollywoodBets Durban July you have confirmed your booking with your hairstylist and makeup artist, if not be prepared to be the last person in the queue and miss out on all the fun at Greyville Racecourse.

Dresses, hats, and suits should be also steamed and ready for the big day. No running around for last-minute items on the big day. On race day the best way to avoid being held up in queues of people and cars is to secure entrance and parking tickets before race day. Make sure that you have your entrance and parking ticket with you before heading out to the Hollywoodbets Greyville Racecourse. Before you leave ensure that you have all the necessary items you might need, you’ve applied sunscreen, and no matter the weather SPF is very important for the skin.

Ensure you have your bank card or enough cash to get you by. If you are using e-hailing services make sure you note drivers details and number plates. The first race starts at 11.45 and the pre-judging for the Race Day Fashion Awards starts shortly before 12 and the big HollywoodBets Durban July race is anticipated to start at around 4pm. Fashion is a huge part of the HollywoodBets Durban July, with their big awards for Exceptional Race Day Hat/Fascinator, best-dressed couple and best-dressed male and female.

The theme for the 2024 edition of the Hollywoodbets Durban July is “Ride the Wave” and is sure to make attendees show their creativity. As the day will be long, ensure that you have your power bank on standby, fully charged and ready. While the champagne and fine spirits will be flowing, ensure to hydrate with plenty of water. Explore all there is to offer, enjoy the entertainment but don’t forget where you are parked or where your squad is. Be safe and have fun at the HollywoodBets Durban July 2024.