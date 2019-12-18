Jazz legends ready to entertain this festive season









Two jazz legends among other music artists will play at the Horn Hang Up Jazz Concert at the Durban Playhouse Theatre. The talent and accomplishments of two of South Africa’s most respected senior musicians – tenor saxophonist Moses Sefatsa and vocalist Adolph Kunene, both now 86 – will be saluted and celebrated in a must-see Playhouse Company concert planned for the festive season. The show, 'Horn Hang Up Jazz Concert', will be staged at 7pm on Friday, December 20, in the Playhouse Drama theatre at the art body’s complex in the city centre. Kunene, a former hot-shot soccer player, and Sefatsa, who is still playing the first tenor sax he bought in 1955, joined the popular Umkhumbane Jazz Ensemble about two decades ago. Both musicians decided to hang up their instruments, when they took retirement from the band in April, but both are to make guest appearances at the Playhouse tribute show. The Umkhumbane Jazz Ensemble, which released an album titled 'Ezentabeni' in 2017, will star in the concert. A vibrant team with two tenor and two alto saxophonists, two trumpeters, a bassist, drummer and keyboardist, the group’s catchy music is in the marabi-meets-big band style.

The concert will get added spark from popular Durban jazz singer-songwriter and recording artist Natalie Rungan, and award-winning singer-guitarist and recording artist Ernie Smith. This Wentworth-born artist has developed a style of playing and singing that is an assimilation of jazz, African and R&B references.

“I’m so excited to come to the Playhouse. I will be playing some of the old favourites and some new songs from the album I’m currently working on. It’s going to be fun and will bring joy to people. It’s also to remind people that it’s Christmas time and what a beautiful heritage we have as South Africans. The show will make you jave, sing along and fall in love,” said Smith.

'Horn Hang Up Jazz Concert' will also feature singer and recording artist Xolisa Dlamini,

Tickets for 'Horn Hang Up Jazz Concert' cost R100 and R125 and can be purchased at the Playhouse box-office, (031) 3699 596/40 or online and at Pick ‘n Pay outlets via WebTickets.