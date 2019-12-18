The talent and accomplishments of two of South Africa’s most respected senior musicians – tenor saxophonist Moses Sefatsa and vocalist Adolph Kunene, both now 86 – will be saluted and celebrated in a must-see Playhouse Company concert planned for the festive season.
The show, 'Horn Hang Up Jazz Concert', will be staged at 7pm on Friday, December 20, in the Playhouse Drama theatre at the art body’s complex in the city centre.
Kunene, a former hot-shot soccer player, and Sefatsa, who is still playing the first tenor sax he bought in 1955, joined the popular Umkhumbane Jazz Ensemble about two decades ago.
Both musicians decided to hang up their instruments, when they took retirement from the band in April, but both are to make guest appearances at the Playhouse tribute show.
The Umkhumbane Jazz Ensemble, which released an album titled 'Ezentabeni' in 2017, will star in the concert. A vibrant team with two tenor and two alto saxophonists, two trumpeters, a bassist, drummer and keyboardist, the group’s catchy music is in the marabi-meets-big band style.