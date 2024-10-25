Join the spooktacular fun at the Halloween DurbaNite Race

Get your running shoes and your Halloween costume and head down to Ballito for the highly anticipated Halloween edition of the DurbaNite Race. Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast, part of a team or just looking for a safe, fun night-time 5km run, this event offers something for everyone.

Salomon, renowned for their high-performance running gear, will be on-site, allowing participants to test their top-tier shoes during the race. There will also be lucky draw prizes for Halloween valued at nearly R10 000. Phindi Gule-Burley, DurbaNite Race founder said: “We’re excited to share that the DurbaNite Race is now registered with Discovery Vitality, so participants can earn points for their performance and can look forward to tracking their progress and claiming rewards. “We’ve also added an official timer at the finish line, so participants can log their times and track improvement.”

The Halloween race route blends road and trail for a fun and festive night run, encouraging participants to come dressed in their best Halloween costumes. The best-dressed participants will win special prizes for their creative, playful and spooky outfits. “The first 100 participants will receive an exclusive DurbaNite Race branded gift,” Gule-Burley said.

“Plus, for every five team members who register, one runner races for free. The team that brings the most energy, enthusiasm and creativity in their outfits could take home the ‘Team of the Month’ trophy.” Race pack collection will take place at Marine Walk Shopping Centre on Thursday, October 31, from 12pm to 5.30pm. There will also be a final registration opportunity on Sunday, October 27, from 9am to 1pm.

Where: The Marine Walk Shopping Centre. When: Thursday, October 31 at 7pm. Cost: R120 per runner, available through Quicket. Group and corporate discounts are available. For more information, visit www.durbaniterace.co.za, email [email protected], or call 060 749 8222.

Music Mosaic The Durban Chamber Choir, conducted by Andrew-John Bethke, will be hosting their second concert in celebration of diversity of musical cultures. The concert begins with a homage to Charles Villiers Stanford, marking the centenary of his death with his three Latin Motets.

Several other sacred works feature in the programme, and include more modern composers such as Pierre van der Westhuizen, Elizabeth Poston and Stephen Paulus. The audience will also hear a selection of local pieces in isiXhosa and isiZulu as well as a formal composition by KwaZulu-Natal’s celebrated composer, Phelelani Mngoma. The programme will conclude with a delightful setting of Afrikaans folk songs from the Cape.

Where: St Thomas' Anglican Church. When: Sunday, October 27, at 3pm. Cost: R100 and students with a student ID card enter for free. Tickets will be available at the door.

The Great Gatsby Party Get those flapper dresses, fascinators and pearls out for a Great Gatsby Party hosted by Friends of Music and with sponsorship from KZN Performing Arts Trust. The band features, Cathy Peacock on trumpet, Jeff Robinson on sax, Kirsten Sayers on clarinet, David Solomon on trombone, Bruce Baker on drums, Andreas Kappen on bass, Melvin Peter on piano and singer Shelley Mclean-Downham, who will take you back to the roaring 20s.

Where: The Durban Jewish Centre. When: Sunday, October 27. Doors open at 1.30pm, show starts at 2.30pm. Cost: To book, contact Cathy on WhatsApp on 082 3498 362.

Riccardo Van Dyk in a Lotus Little India garment, Selene Vengadesan in a Lotus Little India gown, Thando MaMbokazi Dlomo in a Qhawekazi dress and Desiree Surrenedorff in a Wedding Whispers gown. Picture: Supplied. East Meets West Bridal Fair Over 30 exhibitors will showcase everything from décor ideas to wedding cakes, champagne to suits, florists to henna, make-up to videography, bridal dresses to event planners, honeymoon destinations to wedding rings. There will also be fashion shows, produced by Roberta Alessandri Events and Models, taking place in the downstairs Fountain Court on October 26 and 27.

One couple also have the opportunity to walk away with a grand prize of a bespoke Durban wedding valued at more than R160 000 at the picturesque Macnut Farm Wedding and Function Venue in 1000 Hills, with all the trimmings and support. Meanwhile, Johannesburg based urban circus troupe, The Cirk, will be special guests at the Bridal Fair. They will also present daily free mini-shows and free interactive workshops. The shows will feature a blend of circus acts, acrobatics and magic, appropriate for all ages.

Workshops will offer hands-on activities and educational experiences, catering primarily to children aged 6-12. Where: The Pavilion Shopping Centre. When: Runs until Sunday.

Cost: Free. Colette Norris from Horti Couture Boutique Plant Stylist. Picture: Supplied. Garden Fair 2024 The second annual Garden Fair will take place this weekend.

To plan for spring, when garden preparation starts in earnest, a selection of growers; nurseries; retailers; garden product suppliers; manufacturers; landscapers; and those involved in the garden industry have been invited to showcase their wares and services in a farm-type setting catering for those with a tiny green space, patio, window box or indoor garden, to those with larger properties and subsistence farmers. Provision will be made to promote water-wise gardens. Where: Vuleka Centre in Botha’s Hill.

When: Runs until Sunday from 8.30am to 4pm. Cost: Tickets are R30. Pensioners pay R10 and children under 13 enter free. They are available through Quicket. Royal Gentlemen Evening

The Gentlemen’s Club, in partnership with Wild Coast Sun and Mercedes Benz uMhlanga, is hosting an exclusive and refined Royal Gentlemen event on Saturday, October 26 that celebrates the modern man. In addition, The Gentlemen’s Club is launching its “I am Man” series, an initiative designed to enhance men’s well-being and lifestyle. The Royal Gentlemen event starts at 12pm when men take the wheel and test drive a luxurious Mercedes.

From 16pm, the gentlemen will be escorted inside the Privé and spend the evening together in inspirational talks by speakers Darion Langehoven, the event organiser and Madeleine Pretorius on masculinity, leadership and personal growth. The evening winds down with a cigar and whiskey nightcap. Where: Privé at Wild Coast Sun.