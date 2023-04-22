KZN students showcase their artistic flair at ‘eNqutu’ exhibition

KZN creatives are showing off their art to enthusiasts this week at the “Of Soul and Joy” exhibition, a programme dedicated to empowering youth through the field of photography. Its latest project, “eNqutu”, a photographic exhibition features personal stories from local youth and selected students from Mathukulula High School in Nqutu, KwaZulu-Natal.

The exhibition is currently on the school until April 30. The exhibition is a showcase of pieces created last year during a three-week workshop facilitated by “Of Soul and Joy” mentors Jabulani Dhlamini, Thandile Zwelibanzi, Sbusiso Bheka and Tshepiso Mazibuko. The mentors worked closely with the students to develop their photography skills and help them express their unique perspectives. Dhlamini said they were thrilled to showcase the incredible work of these talented young photographers.

“Their stories are a testament to the power of the arts to bring communities together and to provide a platform for self-expression.” In its decade-long existence, the programme has helped grow young photographers who are now making a living from their work, exhibiting at festivals and building an international career. The current exhibit focuses on the students’ individual stories and their relationship to the surrounding landscape and ideologies of home.

The photographs provide commentary on their experience of life on the periphery, and the politics surrounding what it means to be an “insider” versus an “outsider”. Ultimately, the exhibition aims to create a visual archive of the community of Ethelezini and to showcase the students’ creative talents. Entry to the event is free.

“Winnie-the-Pooh” cast. Picture: Val Adamson “Winnie-the-Pooh” auditions KickstArt Theatre is searching for young talent to feature in their forthcoming July holiday production, “Winnie-the-Pooh”, set to be staged at the Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre. The show will be directed by Steven Stead, designed by Greg King and choreographed by Evashnee Pillay.

Young actors and actresses, aged 9–13, who can sing and dance are required to play Roo, and Rabbit’s friends and relations. The company is also looking for a talented male actor/singer aged 10–13 to play the large role of Christopher Robin. The process will start with a group dance audition, followed by individual singing auditions. Auditions for Roo and the friends and relations will be held at 10am. Auditions for Christopher Robin will start at 2pm to 5pm.

Email [email protected] to book. Where: The Playhouse Company’s Mayville studios, 78 Ramsay Avenue, Musgrave. When: April 22 from 10am to 5pm.

Cost: Free. Child actors must prepare a short song and bring the backing track on a flash drive. “Road To Graceland – Paul Simon Tribute”. Picture: Supplied Road To Graceland – Paul Simon Tribute The Black Lapels are paying tribute to American singer-songwriter Paul Simon.

The 81-year-old musician will be celebrated with songs of his “Graceland” album, which sold more than 16 million records worldwide. The Black Lapels will be collaborating with Colin Peddie on keys and guitar. The show also features the fabulous vocal talents of Tory du Plessis, founder of Cherry Blossom Music School. The Black Lapels include Rob Warren, Garth Warren, Gareth Gale and Colin Peddie.

The set list includes “Graceland”, “Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes”, “You Can Call Me Al”, “Late in the Evening”, “The Boxer”, “The Sound of Silence”, “Slip Sliding Away”, “Bridge Over Troubled Water” and many more. Where: 50 Northlands Bowling Club, Durban North. When: April 29 at 7.30pm.