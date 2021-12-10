Legendary guitarist Bheki Khoza to perform live in Groutville

iSupport Creative Business, in collaboration with the Luthuli Museum and supported by Concerts SA, presents phenomenal guitarist Bheki Khoza in concert. Khoza’s roots stems from uMlazi, Durban. He is well-known for playing the guitar with his left hand. His music has an authentic, Mzansi flavour, and the joy of his music is infectious. The concert promises to bring some incredible South African jazz music to Groutville.

iSupport Creative Business is excited to be back with performances at the Luthuli Museum. “We have been hosting concerts in partnership with the Luthuli Museum since 2014 and been missing the music community that exists at the venue in the past two years, during which we had to pause the concerts due to the pandemic. We are delighted to come back and bring live music to Groutville once again,” says iSupport’s Marlyn Ntsele. Back in 1991, Khoza received a Talent Award and scholarship to study music in America. He returned from the University of Hartford in 1995, with the living legend, Jackie McClean. He then recorded an album in that same year called Asambe. The album consists of original compositions, some of which used to be Shonilanga. Bheki also composed the African Jazz Pioneers hit Sgaxa Mabhande.

Khoza had the opportunity to work and play with musicians such as Kenny Barron, Hilton Ruiz, Kirk Lightsey, Cecil McBee, Virgil Jones, Charles Davis, and Steve Davis. Gigs stemming from the African connection included backing vocalist Floxy Bee from Nigeria and Thuli Dumakude, a singer from South Africa, of Mabatha Fame. Prior to studying in America, Bheki played with the African Jazz Pioneers, Abie Cindi, Sipho Gumede, Winston Mankunku Ngozi, Rene McClean, Victor Ntoni, Mike Makhalemala, George Lee, and Berry Rachabane, among others. He also backed South Africa’s famous songbirds, Sibongile Khumalo, Sophic Mgina, Dolly Rathebe, Abigail Kubheka, and Themi Mtshani.