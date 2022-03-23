More tickets made available for Splashy Fen Music Festival

With just three weeks to go until Splashy Fen fans return to the mountains, the festival organisers have released more tickets in keeping with the Covid-19 alert level 1 regulations. Festival fans were disappointed when tickets were quickly sold out, but festival organisers have released more for the much-anticipated music and lifestyle event held in Underberg, thanks to the latest Covid-19 regulation which allows 50% of the venue capacity.

The festival’s full line-up now includes over 150 acts performing across four unique stages. From local Underberg legends to South African favourites like Mango Groove, Jeremy Loops, Mi Casa, and Good Luck, as well as up-and-coming musos and local hotshots. Festival director Stu Berry said that this year’s festival is going to be an emotional return for many.

“We couldn’t think of a better first-night headliner than Mango Groove, to be able to bring in the return of Splashy Fen. “Although we may only be operating at 50% capacity, our commitment to our fans is that we are not spending on a 50% capacity,“ said Berry. With the help of sponsors, organisers are going all out to ensure that the Splashy experience is not diluted based on a smaller capacity.

“If anything, Splashy 2022 is going to be a really special one, with bespoke, intimate experiences across our whole festival site for everyone. It’s a year you most certainly don’t want to miss,” said Berry. Other items for fans to look forward to include a fun Splashy Fen SA Day where fans are encouraged to don their proudest South African-inspired gear for the chance to win prizes and receive drinks specials. A Johnny Clegg tribute will bring tears to your eyes on Friday night at the main stage, while local DJ Michael Zuma will energise the crowds every night with the Splashy Spectacle set from the Splashy Fen Main Stage.

