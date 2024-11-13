Not-to-be-missed comedy, dance and panto productions

The spirit of performance is alive in Durban as the city gears up for a thrilling array of theatrical showcases starting later this month into the bustling festival season. Theatre-goers can look forward to everything from thought-provoking dramas to light-hearted comedies, featuring talented local actors, directors, and playwrights.

Below are a few shows to whet your appetite: “Alice in Africa” Embark on a captivating South African dance odyssey with Alice as she steps into a mystical land.

Alice travels through a place where the glories of South African culture come to life under the guidance of a whimsical white meerkat that has a strong sense of direction but no sense of time. Along the way, she meets the sage Mam’Zandi, the colourful Mad Hatteress, Mbeki, a mysterious leopard, and the energetic Pantsula twins, Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum, whose energetic street dancing gives her journey flair. From the enchanting Shongololo to the rhythmic beats of traditional dances, Alice is immersed in the spirit of Ubuntu as the pulse of Africa comes alive.

However, she encounters the fearsome Queen of Hearts, a strong woman motivated by self-interest who threatens to split the realm. “Alice in Africa” is a celebration of diversity and unity that defines the spirit of Ubuntu, weaving together the beauty of our country’s heritage in a magical dance-filled experience. Where: The Playhouse Drama Theatre.

When: November 29 to December 1. Cost: Tickets are R220 and are available through Webtickets. Durban-born actor and producer, Rory Booth. Picture: Supplied. “Puss in Boots”

End the year with a colourful, riotous bang with KickstArt’s rollicking family pantomime, “Puss in Boots”. The show makes its way to the Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre from December 5 to January 12, 2025. Director Darren King is set to take audiences to an enchanted Caribbean Island through beautiful sets designed by Greg King, colourful costumes, songs, dance and humour.

Durban-born actor and producer, Rory Booth takes on the lead role, with William Young as his hapless owner, Tom Marzipan. Blessing Xaba is Tom’s long-suffering mother, Merry Marzipan, with Lyle Buxton as his brother, Tristram. Bryan Hiles, Roshanda Lewis, Mthokozisi Zulu, Belinda Henwood and Kirsty Ndawo round off the star-studded cast.

The show’s playlist has also been updated to include popular songs like, “Brave” by Sara Bareilles and Mariah Carey’s “Hero”. Returning crowd favourites such as “Rhythm of the Night” by Debarge, Michael Buble’s “Sway”, Katy Perry’s “Roar” and Ricky Martin’s “La Vida Loca”, will have audiences singing along and tapping their toes. The 2024 reprise promises to be a feel good show for the whole family to enjoy.

Where: Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre at the University of KwaZulu Natal. When: December 5 to 10. Performances are at 2.30pm on weekdays and Sundays and at 11am and 3.30pm on Saturdays. Cost: R160 to R270. Tickets can be purchased through Webtickets.

“Elf: The Musical Jr” The Young Performers Project together with the Durban ICC presents “Elf: The Musical Jr”. Based on the beloved film, the enchanting production follows Buddy, a human raised by elves at the North Pole. Audiences are welcome to join Buddy as he embarks on a heart-warming journey to find his real father in New York City.

The show also features catchy songs and vibrant choreography that will add to the holiday spirit. Where: The Durban ICC. When: December 16 to 29.

Cost: R250 to R300. Tickets can be purchased through Webtickets. The Joburg Ballet. Picture: Supplied. “The Sleeping Beauty” The timeless fairytale returns to the Playhouse this December.

This glittering production is presented by the Joburg Ballet. “Through an evil spell, a Princess pricks her finger and falls into a deep sleep from which she is awoken one hundred years later by a Prince’s kiss,” read the statement. Set to Tchaikovsky's sweepingly romantic music played live by the KwaZulu Natal Philharmonic Orchestra, “The Sleeping Beauty” is set to feature a magnificent showcase from the Joburg Ballet's acclaimed dancers.

Where: Playhouse Opera Theatre. When: From December 13. Cost: Tickets range from R120 to R180 and are available through Webtickets.

Manesh Maharaj. Picture: Supplied. “Kathak Rising” The Manesh Maharaj Kathak Ensemble are currently in rehearsals for their upcoming live performance at the Playhouse. The ensemble is well-known for effortlessly merging the intricate footwork, graceful movements and expressive gestures of Kathak – a revered North Indian classical dance form – with rich themes that resonate deeply with the human experience.

“The ensemble is set to interweave Sufi, gospel, Hindu, and abstract themes, inviting the audience to explore the spiritual and emotional landscapes each narrative offers. “The innovative choreography not only highlights traditional Kathak rhythms but also captivates the senses with contemporary interpretations, breathing new life into age-old styles,” read a statement. Their upcoming shows promise a spellbinding journey of artistry, inviting both new enthusiasts and ardent devotees of the craft to revel in the diversity of expression.