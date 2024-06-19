PAW Patrol Live! ‘Race to the Rescue’ Durban cancelled due to low ticket sales

Durban families who were hoping to have a fun outing watching PAW Patrol Live! ‘Race to the Rescue’ have been disappointed as the show has been cancelled due to low ticket sales. PAW Patrol Live! ‘Race to the Rescue’ Durban performances were scheduled for June 22 and 23 at the Durban ICC.

“Despite our best efforts and anticipation for this event, this show run did not receive an adequate uptake of ticket sales,” confirmed Blu Blood with Paramount Global, VStar Entertainment Group and TEG Life Like Touring in a statement. “Due to the shows not having sufficient support and patronage, with these circumstances beyond our control, after careful consideration, the local and international teams made this difficult decision to cancel the Durban run. “We pride ourselves on bringing happiness to our loyal patrons and we know that this cancellation has caused much disappointment.

“It was not a decision that was taken lightly and we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience it has caused. We hope to continue bringing many more exciting shows to the region.” While the Durban show has been cancelled, the Joburg show scheduled for June 28 – 30 at the Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace, will still take place. Paw Patrol follows the heroic pups from the top-rated animated preschool series produced by Spin Master Entertainment and airing on Nick Jr DStv 307.