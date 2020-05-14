Revamped Durban 'Drive In' entertainment on the cards

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The organisers of Splashy Fen Music Festival have been working with the government to revamp the way we look at entertainment. They've come up with "Parkflix" - a concept that will allow fans to enjoy live music, movies, comedy and more all from the safety of their cars. The idea came after studies have shown that during this time, people are missing that sense of community that they would usually get from social gatherings such as concert and church services. Parkflix will open up the opportunity to create safe spaces, offering attendees a form of community that is very low risk - lower then the risk people are currently taking in going to shop for groceries. Stu Berry of Impi Concept Events said this is the time for innovation and creative thinking in the industry. “We’ve been working around the clock to create feasible new outlets for fans, artists and workers within the entertainment field. We are extremely excited to be launching Parkflix, in association with Splashy Fen, and working closely with government to get the concept up and running as soon as we can," he said.

Three ideal locations in Hillcrest, Durban and Umhlanga have been earmarked for the shows and will ensure that attendees can enjoy different forms of entertainment through the safe and compliant staging of movies, music and other varying productions. The venues will also provide options to church groups and other functions such as educational productions, weddings and even funerals; offering a solution in a period where uncertainty lies ahead on when we will all be able to gather again without social distancing measures.

Depending on the venue, up to 250 vehicles can be accommodated at a time; with attendees arriving in their cars and tuning in via their FM radio sets. The concept ticks all the boxes in terms of safety, as entertainment is displayed on the large screens, giving attendees no reason to leave the car – other than to visit the bathroom.

“We have already met with government and are all aligned in terms of this new potential offering. Together we are all very excited to launch this as a concept that meets all of the requirements and regulations pertaining to each of the Lockdown Level’s being implemented,” said Berry.

He said while it’s impossible to set firm launch dates just yet, they were excited to be working closely with government departments to make it happen.

Follow the Parkflix Facebook page for updates on show dates and more exciting information.

For booking of the Parkflix venue and setup for private functions email [email protected]