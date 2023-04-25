Rhumbelow Theatre to honour King Charles III

Durbanites are in for a special treat this May as the city hosts events to celebrate the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III, starting with a live screening of the coronation at the Rhumbelow Theatre in Umbilo on May 6 from 9am. To mark this historic occasion, the British Cultural and Heritage Association will present a “Coronation Celebration Concert” at the DLI Hall in Greyville on Sunday, May 21, at 2 pm, featuring the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra, the Durban Symphonic Choir and special guests, under the baton of Russell Scott.

King Charles will become the Sovereign Head of the Commonwealth of Nations, of which South Africa is a member. The ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort, Camilla in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey, London, to be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. This will be the first coronation of a British monarch in the 21st century and the 40th to be held at Westminster Abbey since 1066.

The king has opted for a smaller, shorter and more diverse ceremony than the previous coronation held for his mother in 1953. The programme will feature some rousing traditional British musical classics, such as “Handel’s Music” from the Royal Fireworks; “Hallelujah Chorus”, “The King Shall Rejoice and Zadock the Priest”; “Elgar’s Pomp and Circumstance”; and Vaughan-Williams’s “English Folk Song Suite”, interspersed with iconic British and more contemporary favourites, such as numbers from the musicals and the Beatles. The DLI Hall was chosen as a venue due to its historical connection to the royal family.

In 1935, King George V bestowed the title of “Royal” on the DLI which was thereafter known as the Royal Durban Light Infantry, and in 1947 the young Princess Elizabeth, when she was in South Africa for her 21st birthday was made the Regiment’s Colonel in Chief. For the next 14 years, the Regiment enjoyed the highest royal patronage. Tickets are R180 and can be purchased from Quicket.

‘The Big Bollywood Musical’. Picture: Facebook The Big Bollywood Musical Where: iZulu Theatre (Suncoast) When: May 19

“The Big Bollywood Musica:l is a high-energy, non-stop music and dance extravaganza that is set to take the stage at the Sibaya iZulu Theatre on May at 7.30pm. Directed by Rajiv Mothie, the show promises to be an unforgettable experience for lovers of Bollywood music and dance. The show features over 100 performers who will showcase their incredible talent and energy on stage. Audiences can expect to be transported to the world of Bollywood as they witness stunning dance routines and mesmerising musical performances.

The show will feature some of the most popular Bollywood songs, accompanied by colourful and dazzling costumes that will add to the visual spectacle. “The Big Bollywood Musical” is a celebration of the vibrant and colourful culture of India, and it promises to be an evening of pure joy and entertainment. With Rajiv Mothie’s direction and over 100 talented performers, this is a show that should not be missed by anyone who loves music and dance.

The cast of ‘Iketango’. Picture: Val Adamson Iketango Where: Playhouse Company When: Current until May 19.

Written by Lesedi Job, “Iketango” addresses issues of gender-based violence and its impact on young people. The play follows four friends who are reunited after the untimely death of their mutual friend. Facing up to the uncomfortable truth about their deceased friend’s relationship, they reflect on the relationship and go on a journey to confront themselves and identify the cycles of violence that have kept them bound in their own lives.