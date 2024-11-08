Robin Auld to take fans on a journey through four decades of music

Following his successful Cape Town tour, South African singer-songwriter and guitarist, Robin Auld is headed to Durban. The musician will be performing two live shows this weekend.

His Only in “It for the Money” concert is a guided tour that will take the audience through his four-decade-long career. During the show, Auld will visit all his well-known songs from his career, including the all-time classics, “All of Woman” and “Baby You Been Good”, right up to songs from his acclaimed 2022 album, “The Everlovin’ Wind.” According to a statement, the songs will be interspersed with humorous anecdotes about his early days in the South African music business.

“He will tell tales of the people and places that have featured in his life and travels and the stories behind the songs. “Robin will also interact with the audience and encourage banter in a lively and uplifting show that evokes both warm nostalgia and a contemporary experience.” Prior to his Durban tour, the Mzansi music veteran played to a sold-out crowd at the Masque Theatre in Muizenberg.

The show then had a successful two-week run at the BMW Pavilion Theatre on the Cape Town waterfront and many sold-out onenighters in venues like Die Boer in Durbanville, among others. Where: The Rhumbelow Theatre. When: Saturday, November 9, at 7.30pm and Sunday, November 10, at 2pm.

Cost: Tickets are R180 and can be purchased through Webtickets or by emailing [email protected]. Picnic baskets are allowed but drinks must be purchased at the bar. Bala & Peru wil deliver laugh-a-minute jokes in their upcoming show. Picture: Supplied. “Bala & Peru” Mzansi’s two favourite Indian uncles, Bala and Peru will be back on stage for one night only on Saturday, November 9.

After retiring in 2014, radio comedy duo Ray Maharaj and Vikash Mathura have decided to return with their alter egos to share their experiences about adjusting to the new age while dealing with the challenges of their family, friends and finances. According to a statement: “The show is guaranteed to be another laugh-a-minute treat, delivered with the uncles’ familiar quirkiness and humour.” Where: playTsogo Globe at Suncoast Casino.

When: Saturday, November 9. Cost: Tickets are R150 and can be purchased through TicketPro or at Spar outlets. Dan Patlansky will be performing live at the Barnyard, Suncoast. Picture: Instagram. “The Influencers” Tour

Dan Patlansky is making a one night stop at the Suncoast Barnyard as part of his “The Influencers” tour, where he will pay tribute to the musical icons that have inspired generations of musicians. Known for his exceptional skill and soul-stirring performances, Patlansky will honour the legends of blues and rock with a series of powerful cover performances from the likes of Stevie Ray Vaughan, Jimi Hendrix, Ray Charles, BB King, Albert King, Freddy King, Chris Duarte, Son House and Chris Cornell, among others. The tour promises to be a captivating journey through the history of blues and rock as Patlansky and his band bring their unique interpretation to each of these legends’ music.

“The show comprises of songs only of artists that have influenced me greatly, that I grew up listening to and still listen to to this very day,” said Patlansky. “The show is going to be epic, come on down, you don’t want to miss it.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barnyard Theatre Suncoast (@barnyard_suncoast) Fans can expect electrifying guitar solos, soulful vocals and a deep connection to the roots of blues. Where: The Barnyard Theatre Suncoast. When: Wednesday, November 13.

Cost: Tickets are R230 and can be purchased through www.barnyardtheatre.co.za. “Retro Fest” is currently on until November 17, at the Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre. Picture: Supplied. “Retro Fest” It’s time to dust off that vinyl, stick a pencil in those old cassettes and polish up your dancing shoes because theatre veterans Lisa Bobbert and Aaron McIlroy, together with Veranda Panda’s Liam Magner and Jane Magner, are taking the audience down memory lane.

Their new tribute show, “Retro Fest” is a mix of music and comedy and will set the tone for the silly season. The husband and wife duos will be re-inventing and adapting familiar elements of the yesteryear festival circuit. In the show, Jane plays the violin while Liam offers a live music performance and joins Bobbert and McIlroy on the comedy front. - reworked the sentence as the previous one made no sense.

Theatregoers will be treated to music by Kate Bush, eVoid, Yazoo, The Eagles, The Bangles, Boney M, Jennifer Rush, Eurythmics, Freddy Mercury, Queen and Abba. They will also be entertained by iconic era-defining songs such as “Funky Town”, “You Spin Me Round”, “Tainted Love” and “Hotel California”, among other hits. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in their best retro looks because there will be prizes up for grabs for the best dressed.