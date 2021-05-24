SA musos ready for uMkhumbane Jazz & Soul Fusion Experience

Some of the country’s best jazz and soul artists will perform at the uMkhumbane Jazz & Soul Fusion Experience taking place at Cato Manor Sports Grounds, Durban on May 30.

The experience will showcase the best of South Africa and KwaZulu-Natal’s talent through various genres of music and other cultural or sport activities that will be taking place in and around the area.

The winter showcase starts at 10am and will feature music talents Langa Mavuso, Sjava, Blaq Diamond, Madala Kunene, Skye Wanda, Mbuso Khoza, Mondli Ngcobo, Umkhumbane Jazz Ensemble, Zoe the Seed, Naima Kay,, Mnqobi Yazo and Heels over Head, among others.

The dynamic music spectacle is a celebration of community heritage in uMkhumbane and is one of the lead projects along with Sophiatown and District 6 in its contribution to the apartheid struggle.

Under the theme, Restoring Hope, the event is a turning point for the community which has been left distraught and psycho-socially damaged due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It also promotes local township economic and tourism development.

Tickets are available via Webtickets and Pick’n Pay outlets nationwide, starting from R50 (children), R150 (adult access) and from R300 for commercial VIP.

The main music concert will be preceded by a night market and fun fair on May 28 and a soccer tournament and aerobics session on May 29.

The outdoor experience side-activities will take place at local grounds in Cato Manor.