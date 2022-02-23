Splashy Fen Music Festival is ready to make its return

The Splashy Fen Music Festival is ready to kick off, after a 2-year Covid-induced break, in the rolling foothills of the Drakensberg as fans eagerly count down the days. South Africa’s longest-running music festival will take place over the traditional Easter weekend from Thursday, April 14 to Monday, April 18, and a stellar line-up of local musicians has been released to get fans even more excited for a long weekend of live entertainment.

Thursday will kick off the festivities with a selection of musicians across the four unique stage areas. Fans can look forward to the sounds of the Honeymooners, Mahala, Holy Funk, Isigqisasekhaya, and Freddy-L on the Acoustic Stage. The Treehouse Stage will host Lindo M, Angel Mazibuko, The Kickstands, and more, while the Main Stage area will be quiet on Thursday, but only for those not wearing the Silent Disco headsets blasting a selection of golden oldies and latest dance releases.

Friday’s line-up will include Hayden Rattray, Nipho Hurd, Jason Gladwin, Faraway George, Zen Garden, and more on the Acoustic Stage; Shawn Miller, Dawn Morey, David Fisher and a selection of DJs at the funky Treehouse Stage, while the River Stage will blast the sounds of Tanner Wareham, Out Cry, and South Wolves from 10h45, and the Main Stage festivities will kick off with Mali Zulu, 4AM, Steve Umculo, Veranda Panda and the legendary Mango Groove. “It has been absolutely devastating to have missed out on two years of hosting Splashy Fen Music Festival”, said Splashy Fen Festival director Stu Berry.

“Not just for our fans, but for the musicians and artists who have had to struggle without work for so long. This is why this is a particularly special event for us, as we work together to reignite the live music scene and to prioritise our local artists in the process. To say we are excited for the Easter long weekend is an understatement.” The Main Stage will open with Abaqgqobi on Saturday afternoon from 5 pm, followed by Martin Gill, Neon Dreams, the Jägermeister Brass Cartel, Goodluck, and all-time crowd-pleasers Mi Casa. Fans can also catch 4Am, The Kickstands, Faraway George and Full Swing at the River Stage from 10h45; Seth & Reece, Tiaan the Muzo, Gav Ferguson, Matt Gardiner, and Jared Volschenk on the Treehouse Stage, and South Bear, TATUM, Apollo Motel, Rowan Stuart and more on the Acoustic Stage in the Food Court area.

The final day of the festival will not disappoint, with a jam-packed line-up to remind fans why live music and entertainment are so good for the soul. Catch Kat & Kirst, Upbeat Demeanour, Musa Mashiane, and more on the Treehouse Stage from midday; wander over to the Acoustic Stage for some Rorke Hunter, Braxton Hix, Qadasi & Maqhinga, Robin Auld and Sol Natives, head down to the river for a refreshing dip while enjoying the sounds of the Bradley Grey Band, The Mavericks, Crystal Park and Zebra, then back up to the festival site for some Main Stage awesomeness with Bad Peter, Sean Koch, Rubber DUC, Desmond and the Tutus and Jeremy Loops. A very limited amount of tickets are still available on the Splashy Fen website.