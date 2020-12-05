Steven Stead’s 'Once Upon A Tune' debuts at the Rhumbelow Theatre

KicksArt’s theatre actor and director, Steven Stead is ready to live out his dream in his upcoming one man theatre show, “Once Upon A Tune” this December. Staging at the Rhumbelow Theatre the show will see Stead singing a series of songs that tell theatrical stories. Ranging from witty and wicked comedy songs by Noël Coward, to powerful folk songs by Jacques Brel, to thought-provoking songs from musical theatre composers like Stephen Sondheim, and Kander and Ebb, the show is one not to miss. Evan Roberts, ace musical director and long-time collaborator will play the piano. Stead said when the global pandemic hit he realised his dream to do an old-fashioned, intimate one-man cabaret show.

“I have wanted to do an old-fashioned, intimate one-man cabaret for some time now, but I have always been too busy directing big musicals and pantomimes to focus on anything so complex and fragile.

“Now that our theatre world has been tragically plunged into a coma thanks to Covid-19, I can ironically realise a dream of mine,” said Stead.

“I vividly remember going to ’The Cellar’ as a youngster, and experiencing the magic of real cabaret, as opposed to music revue, with artists like Danielle Pascale, Judy Page and Sam Marais, and I want to explore this very powerful, very rewarding style of theatre myself.

“I feel that I am the right age to do this now, and with the brilliant Evan at my side, I feel brave enough to share my life-experience with an audience,” he said.

Event Information:

Venue: Rhumbelow Theatre, Durban

Date: 11 - 16 December 2020

Time: 2pm/7.30pm

Tickets: R160, available at Computicket.