Storytellers share heaps of knowledge at PechaKucha Africa Day celebration

Pecha Kucha Durban, in partnership with the Centre for Creative Arts at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, the Point Waterfront Arts Festival, Alliance Française and iSupport Creative Business, presents PechaKucha night on Africa Day, May 25, at 6pm. This event brings together authentic African storytellers like Andre le Roux, who opens up about Concerts SA making a difference in South Africa; cultural producer Luyanda Sosibi chatting about her monthly “Style Sundays” event; healthcare professional Siyanda Mgangato explains her duties as part of the #Keready youth-health campaign; Sihle ‘Mhligo’ Ndima, a youth worker and artist, shares stories about the impact of his work on the community; and Aluta Humane introduces her world as a multifaceted artist and LGBTQ+ activist.

At the same time, independent media practitioner Thobeka Dhlomo shares her story as curator of the mobile exhibition “Music You Can”; cultural producer and photographer Niamh Walsh-Voster gives the audience insight into the ins and outs of projects behind the scenes; and, to top it off, pianist and lecturer Sibusiso “Mash” Mashiloane, shares his story and performs with his band. Join other PechaKucha enthusiasts on May 25 at Alliance Française de Durban, 22 Sutton Crescent, Morningside. Entrance is R30 at the door. OTHER EVENTS WORTH CHECKING OUT Outdoors Autumn Garden Concert. Picture: Supplied Outdoors Autumn Garden Concert

Lindisfarne B&B is hosting a day-time outdoor concert on their expansive lawns. So pack a picnic basket, blanket and/or camp chairs to secure your outdoor picnic experience. Make sure to wrap in layers as it gets cool in the afternoon. Husband-and-wife team Paul and Jane Candow, who are the venue hosts, will also perform for guests. The couple have been professional performers since 1984 – playing the Durban music circuit up until 1997.

They are joined on stage by charismatic songbird Shelley McLean on the piano and the vivacious Marion Loudon on vocals. The couple deliver all their favourites from Bonnie Raitt, Adele, Bob Marley, Simon and Garfunkel and everything in between. Where: Lindisfarne is situated at 32 Chapel Road, Botha’s Hill.

When: May 21 from 11.30am. Cost: R100 per person; children under 12 pay R50. Coronation Celebration Concert

Fans and followers of the historic event of the coronation of Charles III will gather to celebrate the global occasion with the British Cultural and Heritage Association. The special Coronation Celebration Concert will feature the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra, the Durban Symphonic Choir and special guests, under the baton of Russell Scott. The programme will feature some rousing traditional British musical classics such as Handel’s “Music from the Royal Fireworks”, Elgar’s “Pomp and Circumstance” and Vaughan-Williams’ “English Folk Song Suite”, interspersed with iconic British and more contemporary favourites, such as numbers from the musicals and Beatles.

So come dressed in your royal colours: blue, white and red, and prepare to be entertained. Where: DLI Hall in Greyville. When: May 21 at 2pm.

Cost : R180 via Quicket. Cars in the Park

If you’re a lover of fancy cars and modified engines, join the TyreLife Solutions Cars in the Park, which is a highlight event on the Vintage Sports Car Club calendar. Held annually, this event is a must for all car enthusiasts and their families. Visitors can look forward to a variety of activities on the day – food stalls, a flea market, the ever-popular beer tent, which will be in close proximity to the “Sunset Pub and Grill” restaurant, live music performances and more.