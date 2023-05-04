‘The Glitter Girls’ are on a mission to transport theatre lovers back to the ‘80s

If you’re in the mood for a comical chick flick, with theatrical effects, you’ve gotta see trio Lisa Bobbert, Liesl Coppin and Marion Loudon live at the Rhumbelow Theatre as they revisit one of their favourite shows, “The Glitter Girls”. Prepare to be dazzled by an array of colour and a huge throwback to the 1980s. Think of the popular game Pac-Man, the Rubik’s Cube, everyone’s favourite show “Dallas” and all that shimmer and big hair from the era.

The multi-award-winning performers have built a reputation and are known as Durban’s most loved versatile entertainers that keep the audience in stitches. The production sees the ladies take the audience on a trip to Scottburgh High for their 30-year school reunion. The comedy is built around a high school reunion and includes songs from the '80s to present day with hits from Bananarama, Eurythmics, Rihanna, Madonna and Abba, Pink and Meghan Trainor.

Things get more hilarious when the trio slip into their male alter egos with Kenny de la Mare, ex-south coast stud who, 30 years on, still lives with his mom in a Wendy house. Ruben Lipshitz has made a lot of money in Joburg and returns to see his old friends on the South Coast and John Grey, ex-head boy of Scottburgh High, who lost his hair and has been unlucky in love. These scenes are underscored by the unmistakable backbeat of Duran Duran, Rick Ashley and Wham and Bruno Mars.

The show takes place from May 12-14 at The Rhumbelow Theatre, 42 Cunningham Rroad, Umbilo, Durban. To book your seat, email [email protected] Lukasz Lipinski press officer at the Auschwitz memorial launch of the internationally acclaimed exhibition on the Holocaust, ‘Seeing Auschwitz’ at the Durban Holocaust and Genocide Centre. Picture: Shelley Kjonstad/African News Agency (ANA) “Seeing Auschwitz”

The “Seeing Auschwitz” exhibition uses analysis of the scarce photographic evidence of the camp that has survived to the present day as well as the process of the construction of the collective memory of “Auschwitz” and other contemporary genocides. The exhibition presents more than 100 images of victims and perpetrators, as well as snapshots of the systematic extermination process and scenes of everyday life in “Auschwitz”, mostly immortalised by the SS perpetrators themselves and audiovisual testimonies of survivors. These provide unequivocal evidence of the crimes committed at Auschwitz and, at the same time, present a great challenge to the viewer.

Where: Durban Holocaust and Genocide Centre. When: Until August 20. Cost: Free. Book via Quicket.

“GO BIG” Join Aaron Mcilroy and Lisa Bobbert for their newest comedy “GO BIG!” If there was ever a time when laughter was needed it is now. This husband and wife duo deliver to the max in this side-splitting new production.

The show is directed by the irrepressible Daisy Spencer. Where: Talloula Celebrations, 61 Old Main Road, Bothas Hill. When: Thursday, May 11.

Cost: R200 via Webtickets. Tribute to Dire Straits The Reals - comprising Barry Thomson , Dawn Selby, Mali Sewell, Andy Turrell and guest guitarist Shaun Dragt - pay tribute to the music of Mark Knopfler and his band Dire Straits.

Dire Straits was a British rock band formed in 1977 by Mark Knopfler (lead vocals and lead guitar) and his younger brother David Knopfler. Their sound was influenced by a variety of musical styles including jazz, folk and blues, and contrasted with the prominence of punk rock during their early years. Their more conventional sound appealed to modern audiences weary of the overproduced stadium rock of the 1970s.