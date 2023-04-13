The highly-anticipated live musical ‘Peppa Pig’s Perfect Day’ is headed to Durban

The kids are back at school after a short holiday break and if you are lucky to be working from home, you would be enjoying the tranquillity of the house being yours for a few hours again. Upon preparing the kids for school this week, and trying to get them back into a routine, my preschooler reminded me that there's still one activity left on the cards, its the much anticipated “Peppa Pig” tour at The Globe at Suncoast.

Peppa along with her friends will be in the city from April 21-23. After a few weeks of touring other parts of South Africa, the tour ends in Durban. Peppa Pig and her brother, George Pig, and their special friends Candy Cat and Rebecca Rabbit embark on their fantastical adventure in the stage show, “Peppa Pig’s Perfect Day”. In this incredible escapade, Peppa tries to plan the perfect day for Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig, but not everything goes to plan.

From space rockets to starfish, exploding bubbles to Bing Bong sing-alongs – it is non-stop excitement for the whole family to enjoy. “Peppa Pig Live in South Africa” will have fans laughing, cheering and dancing. This immersive musical production, featuring all the kids’ favourite songs along with incredible life-sized puppets and beautifully costumed characters, brings Peppa Pig to life. The show takes place at the The Globe at Suncoast. Ticket prices range from R199-R499. Book online at www.peppapiglive.co.za

Buzz Market The Buzz is a local, community market that started out of necessity during the Covid-19 lockdown. And it is now a regular Saturday feature in the heart of Westville. Find local, unique and authentic gifts, delicious organic vegetables, funky clothing with a local flair. There’s also decadent treats including brownies, biscotti, muffins and malva, boerie rolls, Indian delights and home-crafted sauces.

And, last but not least, there is decor, jewellery, second hand books and, as always, aromatic coffee. Where: 38 Pitlochry Road, Westville, next door to Garden Centre When: Every Saturday from 9am-2pm.

Cost: Free, bring spending money for treats. “Friends of Music concert” Ralitza Macheva. Picture: Supplied Three leading Durban classical musicians will play trios from renowned composers in an afternoon concert.

They are: Aristide du Plessis (cello), Ralitza Macheva (violin) and Annamaria D’Andrea (viola). Du Plessis is the principal cellist of the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra. He has established a reputation as one of South Africa’s leading cellists, both as a soloist and as a chamber musician. Macheva was born in Bulgaria. She is a graduate of the Pancho Vladigerov Music Academy in Sofia, and the Conservatorium van de Enschede, in The Netherlands.

Since moving to South Africa in 2000, she has been the co-principal second violinist of the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra. D’Andrea was born in Roma, Italy. She studied at the Conservatotorio di Santa Cecilia, where she graduated in 1998. She has performed in many European countries with Italian, Spanish, British and French orchestras under acclaimed conductors. She has been with the KZNPO since 2006.