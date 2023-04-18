Tickets for the Hollywoodbets Durban July are on sale

Durban’s premium horse-racing social event, the Hollywoodbets Durban July, is without any restriction this year and, as such, is gearing to host up to 50 000 people. Tickets for the extravaganza went on sale on Monday with general entrance tickets priced at R230 at Ticketpro. A Ticketpro kiosk will also be available at Hollywoodbets Greyville, Gate 9, starting from June 19 (Wednesday).

Similar to previous years, the event is nothing short of an exciting mix of horse-racing, live entertainment and fashion competitions. “A general access ticket provides front-row seats to the racing action from the grandstand and track-side lawns, live DJ performances, runway and public fashion competitions,” read a press statement from Gold Circle. It added that food trucks, pop-up bars and comfortable seating areas will be available to make the experience enjoyable for everyone.

“Parking tickets for the golf course with access via DLI Avenue will also be available on Ticketpro for R170 per vehicle.” Five-star hospitality experiences will be available at marquees like EQUUS, Boomtown, Pegasus Lounge, One Stop and the Durban View Room, among others. Speaking about the day’s fashion experience, the statement read that KZN design students are already drawing inspiration from the 2023 theme, “Out Of this World”, for the HDJ Young Designer Award competition presented by Durban Fashion Fair.