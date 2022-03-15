Two new musicals set for the ’Cabaret and Beyond Festival’

As theatre productions make a comeback after the Covid-19 pandemic, audiences will be the first to see two brand new South African chamber musicals at the end of March. The first "La Familia" by Ntlantla Swana and Khanyisa Sigwanda and "Call Me A Fool" by Leah Mari. The shows form part of the inaugural "Cabaret and Beyond Festival" at Athenaeum Theatre in Gqebera.

Produced by the Centre for Creative Arts in association with Mandela Bay Theatre Complex, these productions have an exciting line-up of creatives and cast members. Award nominated playwright and director Philisiwe Twijnstra is at the helm of "La Familia" a show about the pressures of being first born in a South African township family. Minenhle Sikhosana takes the role of Sihle, who must find ways to navigate the pressures from her family while trying to keep up with Lisa, her sassy school friend, played by Kaylee McIlroy while, Sam Hlope and “Imbewu’s” Mduduzi Nombela take on the role as the mom and dad.

Meanwhile, "Call Me A Fool", directed by Kickstart’s Steven Stead is a modern-day tale about the risks of falling in love too quickly, seen through the eyes of Amy and Zara, played by recent AFDA graduate, Roshanda Lewis and Kaylee McIlroy. Evan Roberts, Kaylee McIlroy, Roshanda Lewis and Steven Stead of “Call Me A Fool”. Picture: Val Adamson Project manager Roland Perold, who also musically directs "La Familia", said rehearsals are keeping everyone on their toes. "These are one-act musicals, each 50 minutes long. The writers' and composers' styles are very different, so there's great variety emanating from the two rehearsal spaces.

“The audience is going to get a lot of bang for their buck seeing these vastly different sounding, and looking, productions that will play together as a double bill with an interval, said Perold. The shows are set to take place at the Athenaeum in Gqebera (Port Elizabeth) from March 24 to 26, with tickets available from the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex. The production will return to Durban for a limited engagement at Seabrooke's Theatre on Thursday March 31 to Saturday April 2 at 7pm and Sunday, April 3 at 11am.

