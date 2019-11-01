Where to watch the Rugby World Cup final in KZN









Picture: Facebook South Africa will go head to head with England in the final of the Rugby World Cup (RWC) this Saturday, November 2 at 11am.

Although we can’t all be in Japan for the Rugby World Cup finals, we can join in supporting the Springboks at one of these locations.

Don't miss out on the action, here's where you can catch the game in KZN:

From the comfort of your own home





There’s nothing quite like stretching out on the couch, cold beer in hand, with a bucket of chicken wings resting on your belly as you alternate between wiping chicken grease off your lips and chugging every time your team scores a try. So, it’s really lucky for all you homebodies that this Rugby World Cup Final, the SABC reached an agreement with SuperSport to broadcast the match between SA and England, live on SABC 2 (2 November at 11 am)… so you won’t have to go to brave a rowdy bar and risk having to share your biltong and beer with anyone other than yourself.





uShaka Marine World, Beach Arena

1, King Shaka Ave, Point





What’s more riveting than a final match amid a sea of Bokke fans. Everyone’s faces smeared with green and gold paint, South African flags waving in the wind while you take in the beautiful ocean surroundings and the thrill of it all. If you’re looking for the best way to catch the game (other than at home on the couch in front of your TV), then uShaka is the place to be and its free to watch. The added bonus is unlimited pre and post-match fun and entertainment as well as something to keep family members who aren’t quite into tackles and conversions from bugging you just as your favourite fly half reaches the try line.





Point Yacht Club

3 Maritime Pl, Harbour





Be it a braai with boerie rolls with lashings of tomato sauce topped with golden fried onions, or simply bowls of roasted peanuts and raisins, chips and dips to share, for some of us, big game days are all about the food. If nail-biting matches make you hungry, look no further than Point Yacht Club where they’ll have crafts beers, craft gin and succulent lamb on the spit with other scrumptious pairings on offer all served with a side of rugby tackles and tries. Bookings are essential. Email [email protected] Prices start at R135 per adult and R85 for kids under 12.





Kingston Beach Club

Suite 764-772, Jacko Jackson Drive





With South Africa in the final, there’s a lot to celebrate. Let out all that pent up angst with a day into night party at Kingston Beach Club. It’s going to be a massive World Cup Final with viewing from two big screens, after the match, the party will begin with two dance floors. Expect sick beats from guest DJs, a pool to cool down in, beach bars, food and lots of rugby fans supporting the Springboks. For screen viewings, it’s R50 entry for all. For the after-party, entry is free for ladies until 10pm and R60 entry for ‘gents before 8pm. VIP Booths and table bookings are available. Call 083 419 0073 to make a booking.





Spiga

465 Innes Rd, Morningside





Spiga has teamed up with Mazzatti Italian Beer for all the rugby festivities and they're created 3 new pizzas for you to choose from just for the #RWC2019. For bookings call 067 138 1115.





Boktown at Suncoast

The Globe - Suncoast Boulevard, O R Tambo Parade





Boktown creates a unique experience that goes beyond the 80 minutes on the field. The official supporters village offers passionate Springbok fans the best alternative to being at the game. Fans gather to watch the game live on the big screen at The Globe at Suncoast whilst enjoying a day filled with family fun, live entertainment, prize giveaways, food and beverage offers competitions and appearances by SA Rugby Legends and Bokkie - the official Springbok mascot. Enjoy live entertainment and win great prizes. Tickets: R30 and includes a free beverage (local beer/ soft drink/water) and can be purchased from www.tsogosun.com.



