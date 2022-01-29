Zawadi YaMungu shines the spot on African consciousness and indigenous music

The KZN Art Gallery is hosting a musical showcase featuring a diverse range of artists, including indigenous musician and instrumentalist Zawadi YaMungu, singer and guitarist Rowan Stuart, and soul and jazz vocalist Neo Dube. The project, which aims to promote and showcase some of the province’s musical talent, is set to take place on February 4.

Commenting on her upcoming performance, YaMungu says: “My set is halfway done. I want a mix of easy and African poetic songs – if you are into the deep, authentic sound, you will enjoy the set." This international artist started singing in church and then later studied Performing Arts, which enhanced her career as an artist. Umakhweyane, Ugubhu string bow, and a pennywhistle are musical instruments that YaMungu passionately plays, complimented by her strong vocal talents.

“My music is about African consciousness, a sense of belonging, identity, and preserving indigenous sound and instruments,” shares the star. Having been mentored by the renowned Mbuso Khoza, Zawadi has also worked with Dr Gcina Mhlophe, Madala Kunene, Themba Mkhize, Nduduzo Makhathini, and other legends “From the early childhood days that I can remember, I have been a musical child at home in Mandeni, in the North of KZN, and I'm inspired by African music giants Princess Magogo ka Dinuzulu, and Busi Mhlongo, to mention the few.

“I also listen to West African musicians like Salif Keita and Oumou Sangare to consistently keep the authenticity, using my language and string bow (umakhweyane),” shared YaMungu. About her plans for 2022, YaMungu says back in the studio, she is working on her next musical project. “I am currently working on a new album, but nothing tangible to share at the moment – except that I will be working with German pianist Mike del Ferro. I'm also doing amahubo and lullabies,” said YaMungu.