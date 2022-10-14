Eight countries vie for the title of Mr Gay World

The Artscape Theatre in Cape Town will be lit with an array of colour as some of the most eligible men around the world come together to compete for the title of Mr Gay World. On Saturday, October 15, eight men representing their countries will compete in different categories as they work their way to the crown.

The winner of the title is expected to be a role model and will work on humanizing being gay and advocate for advancing the LGBTQIA+ community in the mainstream media. Organisers said this year’s competition will see a stronger focus on social awareness. New categories will be added to the competition, including peer evaluations of delegates’ social responsibility campaigns and the sustainability of their national projects. Mr Gay World judges’ coordinator Jacques Avril du Toit said: “As the Mr Gay World competition is not a beauty pageant, it strives to engender inclusivity of LGBTI persons within broader society and the world at large, especially in those countries where persons who identify as LGBTIQ+ are still stigmatized and discriminated against in various legal as well as cultural forms.

“The winner of Mr Gay World espouses societal kinship in his purpose as he is tasked to spread the message of equality, inclusivity and acceptance across cultures, societies and the world at large." Eric Butter, president of Mr Gay World, will no longer attend the contest due to health reasons. Butter will be replaced by Coenie Kukkuk as acting president of Mr Gay World for the week of the finale. Kukkuk is a South African attorney specialising in litigation, as well as the rights of LGBTI+ people and antenuptial contracts in South Africa.

He is also a former Mr Gay World director for Africa and the Middle East. "The competition unashamedly uses the garnered attention it receives to highlight the plight of the LGBTI+ community worldwide. In addition, it is to find a role model for LGBTI+ youth, a spokesperson, and ambassador for the community worldwide,” said Kukkuk. The Mr Gay World 2022 contest will take place at the Artscape Opera House in Cape Town at 6pm.

Tickets range between R100 and R150 per ticket via Computicket. CAPE TOWN

“Kim Louis Live“ Entertainer Kim Louis is back with her latest show, “Come With Me”. Louis recently transitioned from theatrical singing to jazz. Patrons can look forward to some jazz standards from the great jazz divas Ella Fitzgerald, Edith Piaf and Nina Simone. Expect a French version of “La vie en rose”, as well as songs like “Misty”, “Bewitched” and more. The live band includes Aubrey Arries, Greg Jacobs, Angelo Bagley and Antonio Williams.

Where: Havana Nights Plumstead. When: October 14. Cost: R150 at the door.

“Cocktail Party” Join DJs Figaro, Jermaine SA and Na33m for a night of music and cocktails to hit off the mid-month blues. Known for their high standard in various genres, the trio of DJs are back by popular demand. The venue will also offer a range of burgers to go along with the beats. All cocktails are half price.

Where: The Grillfather, Woodstock. When: October 14. Cost: Free.

JOHANNESBURG “Acsiopolis Precinct Experience”

Need some family-fun inspiration? Get to the #AcsiopolisPrecinctExperience to enjoy a live broadcast of The Ultimate Kaya 959 Top 30 with DJ Keyez. Join the team for a meet and greet at 1pm - 2pm with Miss Universe 2019, Zozibini Tunzi.

Doctor Mongwe will be offering free wellness tests. There will be a host of treats and services on offer from Sandton-Spa, Sandton-Kids, delis and loads more. Sandton-Kids will set up a kids’ corner which will include a soft-play obstacle course, colouring-in stations and other kid-friendly activities. Where: Acsiopolis Lifestyle Precinct, 5 Benmore Road, Benmore Gardens. When: October 15 from 12pm.

Cost: Free entry. “Louise Carver Live” Louise Carver fans are in for a treat. See the artist perform live and also witness the album launch of “Dark Secrets”.

Carver will be performing all her original music. Simz Kulla from the popular band, The Muffinz, will be joining her on stage, creating a fusion of instruments and vocals that is unforgettable. Fans can expect to hear all of her big hits including “Empty Fantasy,” “Didn’t Mean To Call”, “Home,” and “Warrior”. Where: Die Blou Hond, Pretoria.

When: October 14. Cost: R250 – book on Casa Toscana website. Ticket includes a meal. “Ziggy Alberts live”

Australian independent singer-songwriter Ziggy Alberts will be performing alongside Martin Gill for a one-night-only showcase. Alberts makes his debut on African soil as part of his Rewind Tour. Musically, his sound has raised comparisons to the likes of early Ben Howard or Jack Johnson. His sound is laid-back, soulful and folk-tinged, and his songwriting is honest and personal. Whilst Alberts is similar to his contemporaries in writing about his personal experiences, his music is layered with subtextual references to issues close to his heart, such as the natural world, the human experience and the wider planet. When: October 15.

Where: San Quentin (Shed 6) At Prison Break Market – Midrand. Cost: Tickets available for R495 via www.breakoutevents.co.za.

DURBAN “KZN Philharmonic Orchestra” The KwaZulu-Natal Philharmonic Orchestra’s 2022 Spring Season is showcasing at the Playhouse Opera and features Grieg’s “Piano Concerto Op 16 in A minor” – which was the very first piano concerto ever recorded. The acclaimed Polish conductor, Michał Dworzyński, brings two popular scores to the podium.

Grieg’s much-loved “Piano Concerto in A minor” opens the evening with the London-based Australian virtuoso Jason Gillham, winner of the 2014 Montreal International Musical Competition, in the soloist spotlight. The public is welcome to come to the tea and symphony concerts on Thursday mornings at 10am. Tickets are R50 and available from the Playhouse box office from 9am. For children in school uniform, or under 12 years old, tickets are R35. Unreserved seating throughout. Where: Playhouse Opera.

When: Thursdays until October 27. Cost: Season tickets, and bookings for individual concerts, are available at Quicket. For more information, call 031-369 9438 or email [email protected]

“Lilly in the Valley at Tryn” Think music, fun, comedy and lip-syncing to have you laughing all night. Lilly Slaptsilli will be strutting her stuff once again for an evening of theatre and dining to remember. Every inch the diva, Lilly will have her glamazon on as she entertains, shocks, and makes you laugh until your belly aches.

Sprinkle your Sunday evening with a bit of sparkle and sass. Make a night out of it and stay over at Steenberg Hotel & Spa from R4 995 (inclusive of breakfast). Contact [email protected] Where: Tryn Restaurant – Steeenberg. When: October 23.

Cost: R650 per person for the show and a two-course dinner; book early to avoid disappointment – email [email protected] “Durban Chamber Choir” After several months of rehearsal, the Durban Chamber Choir is ready to present its new programme, "Ave Adieu“. The musical programme looks at moments of meeting and parting, as symbolized by the greetings ”Ave“ (Latin for ”Hail“) and ”Adieu“ (French for ”Farewell“); the choir will be singing in Latin and French, in addition to English. The programme explores the many shades of feeling evoked by various kinds of meeting and parting.

Where: St Thomas Church, Musgrave. When: October 16. Cost: R100 at the door.