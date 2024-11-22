Experience the magic of Jordan Rakei and JP Cooper in Mzansi this November

Mzansi is about to experience a musical feast this November, courtesy of two global stars who know how to turn sound into pure emotion. Jordan Rakei and JP Cooper are bringing their unique styles to our stages, blending storytelling, soul and melodies that feel like a warm hug and a late-night jam session.

Cooper, the voice behind hits like “September Song” and “The Only Reason”, kicks things off with an intimate performance at Durban’s Playhouse Theatre on Thursday, November 28. His latest single, “Diamonds and Gold”, shows his evolution as an artist, layering raw emotion with a groove that sticks. After Durban, he links up with Jordan Rakei for two epic shows in Cape Town and Joburg. Earlier this year, Cooper told “Sunday Tribune”: “The love I felt last time I was there and the support you guys have given my music, has totally blown me away.”

He added: “The shows in South Africa will be some of the biggest headline shows I’ve ever done, which is both incredibly exciting and equally terrifying, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.” Rakei, the celebrated producer and multi-instrumentalist, will be sharing tracks from his latest album, “The Loop”. With songs like “Freedom and Trust”, his music feels intimate yet expansive, like it was crafted to reach right into your heart. The combination of these two artists offers audiences in Cape Town and Johannesburg a rare chance to witness the convergence of their iconic sounds.

Friday, 29 November, it’s all happening at Cape Town’s Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens, a setting as lush as Rakei’s sound. Where: Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens Tickets can be purchased through Webtickets.

On Saturday, November 30, the vibe shifts to Marks Park in Emmarentia, Johannesburg, for a night of music under the stars. Where: Marks Park - Orange Road, Emmarentia, Randburg. The line-up includes Jordan Rakei, JP Cooper, Manana, Samuel Miller and more.