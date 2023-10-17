Extra show added to Boyz II Men South African tour

Boyz II Men fans have been buzzing all year ahead of the iconic group’s performance in South Africa coming up in November 2023. Boyz II Men remains one of the most truly iconic R&B groups in the music industry.

The group redefined popular R&B music and continues to create timeless hits that appeal to fans across all generations, all over the world. With four Grammy Awards, the group has been consistent with maintaining their status throughout their 25-year career. Boyz II Men have also won a whopping nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, 3 Billboard Awards, as well as a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Those that thought they had missed out are in luck as there are still some tickets available for the extra show added to SunBet Arena, Time Square on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. South African music lovers have been spoiled this year with several international musical acts performing in the country. Legendary singer Tamia shut down her performances earlier this year when she returned to South Africa for the fourth time in the past decade.

Deborah Cox and Musiq Soulchild had crowds singing their hearts out in Pretoria and Cape Town. Tasha Cobbs and her full band left her fans revitalised and wanting more of her gospel hits. Freddy Jackson, Robert Glasper and Maxwell trended online for their stage blunders, but nonetheless, fans were happy to see them perform live.