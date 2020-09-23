Fak’ugesi African Digital Innovation Festival is when culture meets technology

Now in its seventh year, Fak’ugesi is a celebration of technology and creativity by Africans for Africa.

TheFak’ugesi Digital Innovation Festival 2020 programme will run live, online, for a month from Tuesday, October 20, to Friday, November 20.

Under the theme #PowerToThePixel, the 2020 festival aims to bring regional and international audiences together through three major focus areas of African Digital Art, Heritage and Technology, and the ever-popular gaming-centred, Fak’ugesi Arcade.

A major festival highlight is the work of anonymous South African artist a.k.a Xopher Wallace, who is the Fak’ugesi Festival 2020 #PowerToThePixel featured Augmented Reality (AR) artist.

Not only is he a winner of one of the curatorial commissions for Digital Art with the exhibition titled “The Afridelic Trip: Faces of Mixed Realities”, but he is also the featured artist for the official 2020 #PowerToThePixel face filter for Instagram, Facebook and Snap Camera.