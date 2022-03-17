Fans want Zola 7’s benefit concert to be a nationwide tour

Kwaito legend and television host Zola 7 will receive help from a benefit concert held in his honour. The “Strictly Kwaito Legends Festival“ will feature only kwaito stars like ”Kleva“ hitmaker Mapaputsi, Doc Shebeleza, Spikiri and Jakarumba, among a host of other musicians.

Story continues below Advertisment

The concert will take place on April 2 at The Bears Palace in Mpumalanga and tickets start from R200 to R2 000. Zola took to Instagram to announce the concert and to get his fans to support it. The response was overwhelming, with fans asking for the “Strictly Kwaito Legends Festival“ to become a nationwide tour. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bonginkosi Zola Dlamini (@jamazola7) “Can this come to Joburg please!!🔥❤️,” said @abnoma.

And @melusimagodhi commented: “Zola inspired me a lot, please bring this to Cape Town.” @gorgeous_nhle posted: “Can we also have this in KZN Durban Plssssssss We deserve this as well. Kuzobe Kushubile La🔥🔥🔥.” Zola was thrust into the spotlight after a video of him went viral on social media recently.

Story continues below Advertisment

In the video, frail-looking Zola is seen chilling with “friends” while smoking. The video raised concerns about Zola’s health. Since then his fans and industry buddies have been trying to assist Zola in whichever way they can. Meanwhile, in another post, Zola’s team addressed the rumours around the financial help the star has been receiving. The letter addressed the media, the global community and all interested in Zola. It said that Zola is well and is in the best possible care and is receiving the necessary support.

Story continues below Advertisment