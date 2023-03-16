Feel the ‘Afr’energy’ as colourful entertainers make their presence felt at the Cape Town Carnival

After months of preparation, over 40 groups, representing various communities from across the city, will march, dance and sing their way down Green Point’s Somerset Road on Saturday, March 18. Prepare to be amazed by large floats and an array of colourful entertainers conjuring up the unique spirit of “Afr’energy”– this year’s theme.

Tracey Carter. Picture: Supplied Tracey Carter, Cape Town Carnival’s performance director, said: “I’m so excited to see these young people take to the streets because they’ve been working so hard. “It’s been a busy few months but I know it’s going to pay off. “It’s going to be amazing to see the city come to life in such a vibrant way and to share some hope and joy.

“We want the audience to enjoy themselves and to be inspired about what our city and country has to offer–and have a good party,” she added. There will be a firefighter foam extravaganza from 4.40pm to 5pm. The parade will start on Somerset Road near the circle at the CT DHL Stadium and will move towards town. An addition to the parade this year, is the pause performances set to take place at specific points along the route.

Dancers. Picture: Chris Hitchcock Best of all is that the event is free for all to watch. But for those who prefer to secure a vantage point, tickets are available for seats on raised stands via Quicket. The “Fan Walk” will be closed to vehicle traffic from 12pm so that spectators can safely enjoy pre-event activities and the main parade kicks off at 7pm. There will be food vendors and bars in the two Carnival Villages. Carnival Village 1 is situated near Somerset Circle and Carnival Village 2 will be situated in the Green Point traffic department parking lot.

There will be a variety of acts on the Carnival Village 1 stage between 3pm and 6pm. CAPE TOWN V&A Waterfront Motor Show

The fourth edition of the V&A Waterfront Motor Show will showcase some of the most unique automobiles from around the world, giving visitors the chance to see these vehicles up close. The latest models from exclusive manufacturers will be on display, alongside vintage classics and super-charged racing cars. Where: Silo District, V&A Waterfront.

When: March 18. Cost: Free. Red Bull BC One

Red Bull BC One 2023 is in Cape Town and looking for the next B-Boy and B-Girl to crown a champ. This is just the first audition to get you selected to the national finale taking place in April. The Cape Town leg of the tour takes place this weekend so get your joints flexed for the top-notch dance competition. Where: Joseph Stone Auditorium in Athlone.

When: March 18 from 12pm to 4pm. Cost: Free. DURBAN

Melvin Peters Celebration Concert Internationally renowned jazz pianist Melvin Peters is celebrating 40 years as a performing musician. To mark the occasion, Friends of Music is hosting a party which will feature the Melvin Peters Quintet along with guest artists. Pack in a picnic basket and refreshments for an afternoon of live music.

Where: Durban Jewish Centre – KE Masinga Road. When: March 26 at 2.30pm. Cost: R120 (members) /R140 (non-members). Booking can be made at [email protected] or [email protected]

Playhouse 10 South African Sopranos The Playhouse Company presents an iconic concert titled ‘10 South African Sopranos’. The event features a stellar line-up of the country’s top sopranos. Headlined by internationally acclaimed Pumeza Matshikiza and Sibongile Mngoma, the glittering event also stars luminaries such as Nozuko Teto, Khumbuzile Dlamini, Siphamandla Moyake, Pumza Mxinwa, Zolina Ngejane, Sasa N. Yende, Brenda Thulo and Khayakazi Madlala.

The concert will also feature a contingent of 24 star members of the KZN Philharmonic Orchestra. Where: The Performing Arts Theatre. When: March 26 at 2pm.

Cost: R150 via Webtickets. JOHANNESBURG Secret Sunrise JHB

Share the joy, bring the whole family and your friends to join the Secret Sunrise movement. This global community celebrates life, through music, movement, and connection. The event has over 50 000 people who have already joined the movement, be it at sunrise or sunset. Skilled and qualified facilitators guide you through a journey that encompasses mindfulness, improvisation, movement, and dance.

You will be given headsets and be guided by facilitators to dance and party, combining elements of meditation and ecstatic dance. Get ready to get up and out of your comfort zone, move, dance, twirl and connect with yourselves and one another. Where: Lacuna Bistro at The Maslow hotel in Sandton. When: March 26.

Cost: From R125 via Quicket. The Mummy’s Boy’ Tour Catch Prev Reddy on his fourth one-man comedy show as part of “The Mummy’s Boy” tour.

“The Mummy’s Boy”, is focused on Reddy’s life in the past few years, from living alone to navigating life in a post-Covid, post-Queen Elizabeth world as the mummy’s boy that he is. This time, his alter-ego, Aunty Shamilla will be gracing the stage on this tour, for what will be her farewell performance. The no-nonsense, outspoken, and funny Aunty Shamilla was introduced to the world alongside her son, Prev.

Their banter and humour surrounding the stereotypical Indian, mother-son dynamic have achieved them international accolades and global recognition. Where: Mardi Gras, Carnival City. When: March 25.