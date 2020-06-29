'Fiela se Kind: The Drama' to live stream online discussion

Lefra Productions set to host a "Fiela se Kind:The Drama" live online analysis and discussion session on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 10:00. A panel, consisting of Shaleen Surtie-Richards (who played Fiela in various stage versions of the production and also in the first feature film), Phillru van Achterbergh (actor in Binnelanders currently and who played the adult Benjamin/Lukas in the 2017 stage production), Vian Singleton (actor in "7de Laan" currently and who played the young Benjamin/Lukas in the 2017 stage production) and Junaid Anthony (compiler of the study guide), will focus on aspects from the drama that will enable Grade 12 Afrikaans Additional Language learners to better understand the drama in preparation for the exams. Frans Swart, Managing Director of Lefra, who has been on many journeys with Fiela in the past, will lead the discussion. The Lefra Cellar Concerts are presented with the proud support of RSG, Sounds Good, Hollywood Costumes, Van Loveren Wines, Renegades Removals, Ambassador Execudrive. Q2V Productions and Savvy Holdings. Lefra has moved many of their productions online since the lockdown was imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and has since launched Lefra's Cellar Concerts.

“Our motto has always been: we bring theatre to the people," says Frans. It's important that we follow the current rules and regulations to stop the pandemic, but in the meantime you can enjoy your weekly piece of theatre and music online. So Lefra continues to bring top class theatre to the people.

"This time not only to your city or town, but to your living room.”

Like the theatre industry, millions of learners were trapped at home nationwide and alternative plans had to be made for schoolwork to continue.

"We are only too aware of the disruption caused by the pandemic in our everyday lives," says Frans. “But in this case we are able to help a little. We have a lot of experience with the production of 'Fiela se Kind: The Drama' and with this online discussion session we can not only help thousands of learners, but also create work for a few artists”.

The session will be livestreamed from Lefra's “cellar”. In addition to the discussions, there will also be short scenes from the drama, such as the bathing scene, the census men's scene, Barta's acknowledgment and Benjamin / Lukas's moving monologue of who he really is.

"We will also try to present the session as interactively as possible," says Frans. “Teachers are encouraged to send questions to [email protected] beforehand.

During the live broadcast, they will also have the chance to submit questions that may be answered, but we cannot guarantee that everyone's questions will be answered.

We would like to group questions in advance to best equip the learners for the exam."

Tickets are available to schools at reduced tariffs for groups and bookings can be done at www.itickets.co.za or www.lefra.com.

Please call Monica Booysen on (011) 815-3000 or send an email to [email protected] for more information.

The deadline for bookings is Tuesday, 30 June 2020.