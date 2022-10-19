Focalistic, Daliwonga and Young Stunna set to headline ‘Road to Afrochella’ in Johannesburg

“Road to Afrochella”, the experiential pop-up activation designed to introduce and highlight Afrochella to the sub-Saharan market, is set to kick off in Johannesburg, South Africa at the end of the month. Ahead of the main Afrochella event, dubbed “Detty December”, in Ghana, leading African media management company Culture Management Group (CMG) has announced that the “Road to Afrochella” series would be making a stop at Jozi’s Altitude Beach on Sunday, October 30.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Turning up with Afrochella in South Africa for the hottest party in Joburg should be your only motive this month. Come find us at @altitudebeach Oct. 30th for a good time with your favorite artist and DJs from the continent! The #RoadToAfrochella starts now!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Afrochella 🌍 (@afrochella) A press release sent to IOL Entertainment explained: “Afrochella is a celebration of Africa’s diverse culture and vibrant work showcased by the continent's many emerging creatives, artists, and entrepreneurs.” Afrochella’s theme this year is “AfroFuturism”, which is a term that reflects on the past, explores the future and propagates for the creation of a progressive path for the present African diaspora.

“Afrochella has always been more than just a festival in Ghana and because of that, we’re so excited to bring our ‘Road to Afrochella’ series to South Africa,” said Abdul Karim Abdullah, the CEO and co-founder of Afrochella. “Through this pop-up event, we have the opportunity to bring our platform to other regions across Africa, help elevate their home-grown talent and design a unique cultural experience that merges the exciting worlds of fashion, art, music and food.” In the brand’s quest to bring “AfroFuturism” to life, the “Road to Afrochella” series will feature the following on-site activations: The Killer Musical Line Up, Face Painters and Henna Stations, as well as Community Mural.

Story continues below Advertisement

The event will feature some of the hottest African afrobeats and amapiano artists, among them Daliwonga, Focalistic, Stonebwoy, Young Stunna, Gyakie, Nirvana Nokwe, Venom & Shishiliza, UncleParty Time, DJ Pizaro and DJ Loft. Other activities include face painting and henna stations, which will be available during the event for guests to receive all sorts of designs on their faces, hands and feet. The press release added: “To promote the theme of unity, party-goers can take part in a community mural and contribute pieces of art to the painting throughout the event.

Story continues below Advertisement