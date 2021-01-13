Funky vocalist Nipho Hurd to perform in virtual concert

Born Nklakanipho Lungelo Khanyile in Emsinga, to a traditional sangoma household, Nipho Hurd, the Fresh Princess of Dubane, is a funk, soul, jazz, afro-soul, house and blues singer and songwriter. Known for taking soul to new heights, Hurd’s style of R&B is laced with funk. She’s influenced by her traditional roots and her secular upbringing, giving her a one-of-a-kind sound. The contradictions Hurd has lived with are apparent in every piece she performs. She is truly South African in the sense that she could never be just one thing – she is a culmination of culture and experience, not to be painted with a single brush. Her music embodies that spirit: humble and arrogant, vivacious but weary, hurt and healing, dying but most definitely still alive.

The visions depicted and stories told are that of her own life within the context of a contradictory country. She tackles internal war intensity, but she won’t shy away from seemingly mundane stories about love or tea. Her individuality is oddly relatable and inspiring.

“I am doing a set with songs from my recently released EP titled ’The Gehl’. The EP features seven songs. A lot of these songs I wrote so that people understand who I am,” said Hurd.

Hurd’s band will feature Josh Swanson on guitar and Sbu Zondi on drums. The concert will also include a performance by the poet Philani Kunene from Uhuru Poetry In Motion Club at The Luthuli Museum with his poem ’Umhlaba – The Land’.

The concert is initiated as part of a partnership between The Luthuli Museum and Concerts SA, produced by iSupport Creative Business. The Luthuli Museum is a site of international historical significance.

It celebrates the life and legacy of Chief Albert John Mvumbi Luthuli, a human rights champion, an exemplary African leader and the first African to be awarded the 1960 Nobel Peace Prize.

Hurd will perform in a virtual concert that will be available to watch from Tuesday, January 19.

Tickets are R30 and available here.

You can view the concert at the same link.