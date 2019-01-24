Picture: Armand Hough/African news Agency (ANA)

Tickets to the 135th edition of the Sun Met Celebrated with GH Mumm are in demand as the who’s who of the fashion and celebrity worlds are to descend on Kenilworth Racecourse to experience the thrill of Africa’s richest race day on Saturday. Secure your spot and witness the Sun Met’s favourite thoroughbred contenders on the track in more than 12 world-class horse races.

One of the continent’s most esteemed equestrian and social affairs, this is where elite horse racing meets high-end fashion and top-notch entertainment.

The Sun Met is renowned for bringing together A-Listers of the local and international entertainment, fashion, sports and racing worlds.

This year’s event will see the likes of Sarah Langa, Siv Ngesi, Unathi Msengana, Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green and British film star Hakeem Kae-Kazim take to the Cape’s favourite red carpet.

With the theme for 2019 being “African luxury: precious metals”, racegoers are encouraged to wear metallics such as coppers and gold, and get ready to shimmer and shine because the Sun Met Celebrated with GH Mumm guarantees the finest in Africa’s treasure trove of rich horse racing, fashion and entertainment.

The glittering event will also feature some of South Africa’s finest talent, including DJ Maphorisa, South Africa’s favourite music duo, Mafikizolo, and South African Music Award-winning singer and songwriter, Lady Zamar.

Other entertainment in the after-party marquee will include local Heart FM DJs, a fashion show showcasing work by the Sun Met’s official designers: Biji La Maison (Biji La Maison), Ole Ledimo (House of Ole), Mzukisi Mbane (Imprint ZA) and Warrick Gautier (Warrick Gautier), as well as the much-revered best-dressed competition.

General tickets include access to all public areas, including the grandstand with public bars and catering facilities, as well as access to the delights of the official after-party.

For those wanting something even more exclusive, there are many packages – from the picnic site to VIP packages starting from R2 995.

Those attending are encouraged to enjoy themselves responsibly. Uber and Taxify drop-offs and collections will be operational from the Wetton

Road entrance to the Kenilworth Racecourse. For those driving themselves, parking tickets can be bought on Ticketpro.





