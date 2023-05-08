Get your boy band T-shirts out, Westlife is coming to SA

Pop music boy band Westlife kicks off “The Wild Dreams Tour” in South Africa in November this year. The Irish band, formed in 1998, are known for their hit songs “Soledad”, “I lay my love on you”, “Queen of my heart”, “I wanna grow old with you” and many more.

The band consists of Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Shane Filan and Mark Feehily. In 1999, their debut international self-titled studio album “Westlife” had thousands of ladies around the world swooning, and its no surprise that fans in their late thirties and forties were at it again as they relived their youth when the news of the tour took to social media this morning. View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG Concerts (@bigconcerts) martinerae05 wrote: “Prepare for incoming comment spam.. and post tagging.. 😂😂i will not rest until i get to meet @westlife ive loved them since i was 7.. last saw them in cape town almost 16years ago😍😍 if you know me you know”

mankelekamo wrote: “I can no longer complain about my cloomy Monday … can’t wait 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾🥰” paulifilan wrote: “The excitement guys woke me up from hospital bed 😅😅😅” peter_kuwali wrote: “Old school is real joy🔥🔥🔥”

shamenthapillay wrote: “I'm in tears we have waited so long 😭😭😭😭😭” According to a Big Concerts statement, Westlife have had 33 No.1 albums worldwide and received numerous accolades, including one World Music Award, two Brit Awards, four MTV Awards, and four Record of the Year Awards. To date, Westlife have sold more than 55 million records worldwide and are the only band to have their first seven singles enter the UK Chart at No.1. They also have the most singles of any artist to debut at No.1 in the UK.