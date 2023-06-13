Glenn Jones set to play two shows in Sun City as part of ‘All For You South Africa’ tour

American Grammy Award nominee and soul/R&B star Glenn Jones is set to play two shows at Sun City in the North West on June 16 and 18. The tickets for the June 16 show, which is Youth Day in South Africa, have sold out. Jones has sold more than 10 million copies worldwide and is best-known for hit singles like “All for You”, “We only Just Begun”, “All I Need To Know” and “Here I Go Again”. The latter reached No. 1 on Billboard R&B Charts in the US in 1992.

“I have always wished to do a tour of South Africa and when the opportunity arose, I couldn’t say no,” he shared through a recent press release. “I look forward to having a good time with my south African fans. I promise to do it all for you, my people from Mzansi. I also look forward to exploring this beautiful country and her rich culture.” Thabiso Mogashwa, the director at Remoakantse Holdings, which is the entertainment events company who made the tour possible, added: “We are so excited to have Glenn Jones in one of our events, he is every promoter’s dream.”

“When we approached him, we didn’t think that it would be that easy to get him on our shores. The stars were just aligned because he also wanted to visit our beautiful country and us approaching him was also his dream coming true.” Tickets for June 18 are available at Ticketpro and are priced from R450 to R1 150. Jones isn’t the only legendary musical act headed to SA over the coming few weeks. R&B star Tamia will be embarking on a three-city tour of South Africa from July 4 to 9.