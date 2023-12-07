Global comedy sensation Russell Peters set to return to South Africa in 2024

After four years, iconic comedian Russell Peters is bringing his unique brand of humour back to South Africa in 2024 for a three-city tour around the country. Peters has come a long way from the 19-year-old doing stand-up at open mics in Toronto and has solidified his place in the comedy hall of fame with his unparalleled ability to connect with diverse audiences.

From his early days performing in local clubs to becoming a global sensation, Peters has a knack for weaving hilarious tales from his own life. Known for his keen observations, his take on cultural differences and the quirks that make each community unique is always followed with laughter. With a career spanning decades, he has set attendance records at venues all around the world, named one of Rolling Stones’ 50 Best Comics of All Time, released numerous comedy specials and has several awards under his belt for his hosting, producing and acting talents.

The entertainer recently reflected on being able to do comedy in arenas for the past 16 years, thanking the fans that have put him in the position he is in. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Peters (@russellpeters)