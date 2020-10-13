Global cycle and music event aims to raise funds for education in SA

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Virtual music and cycle tour aims to raise funds to continue building a creative school in Langa township. Bridges for Music (BFM) will be hosting its 5th annual Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE), to raise funds to help continue to build the creative school in Langa township, near Cape Town. Bridges For Music is a non-profit organization and music school based in Langa. The school offers students from the local area and around the world the most intimate and unique learning experience, by gathering key players of the music industry to support the learners, also raising global awareness about local issues through music. Renowned international and local DJs, music labels, promoters, and industry figures will join forces to take part in the event's first-ever virtual cycle tour.

Some of the international teams and riders already confirmed include Armada, Defected, Awakenings, Richie Hawtin, Pan-Pot, Gigee, Rebekah, Floyd Lavine, Juliet Fox, Goldfish and Pete Tong, as well as some greatly influential South African names like DJ Athie (Umgido) and DJ Fosta.

With DJ guest sets from some of South Africa’s hottest names Themba and Lady Z as well as other international guests.

Commenting on the event, General Manager of Pioneer DJ, Mark Grotefeld, said, “We are really honoured to have been a founding sponsor of Bridges For Music, and we completely endorse their noble mission of uncovering, developing and nurturing the latent and untapped talents of the underprivileged.”

The annual charity ride is always a favourite of attendees of ADE, which draws thousands from the global dance music community for its annual conference.

The entire 8-hour event will be broadcast on Beatport’s Twitch channel as well as the store’s homepage and will include real-time tracking of riders and special performances from some of the most renowned DJs in the world.

“Our community is always looking for ways to give back and even though we can’t gather physically this year in Amsterdam, we felt it was important to get creative and raise funds for this very important cause,” said Ed Hill, VP, Media Group, Beatport.

He added: “This virtual 8-hour bike ride reflects the enthusiasm that our community of DJs, label execs, promoters and others maintain, even as we face such a challenging time.”

Click here for more information.